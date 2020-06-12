Technology News
Apple Watch Cellular Models Now Work on Vodafone in India: How to Activate

Currently, Vodafone is offering Apple Watch eSIM activation for postpaid subscribers in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat circles only.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 12 June 2020 14:42 IST
Apple Watch Cellular Models Now Work on Vodafone in India: How to Activate

Vodafone eSIM activation is currently eligible for postpaid subscribers only

Highlights
  • To check for eSIM activation eligibility, send a text “CHKESIM” to 199
  • Idea postpaid subscribers are not eligible for this service as of yet
  • Vodafone users must have an iPhone 6s and above model

Apple Watch Cellular models in India now finally support the Vodafone Idea network. So far, only Airtel and Reliance Jio networks had eSIM support, but Vodafone has now announced Apple Watch eSIM support as well. Only postpaid users can avail this facility for now, and the eSIM activation is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular models or later that are running on WatchOS version 6.2 operating system or later. With this new support, Vodafone postpaid users will be able to use their compatible Apple Watch to make and receive calls and use data on the Vodafone Idea network, even while being away from the phone.

Currently, Vodafone Idea is offering eSIM activation for Apple Watch Cellular models to select circles only. This includes Vodafone postpaid users in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat. Prepaid users are not eligible for eSIM activation as of yet. Furthermore, the Vodafone Idea customer should have Apple Watch Series 3 (Cellular), Apple Watch Series 4 (Cellular), or Apple Watch Series 5 (Cellular); and iPhone 6s or later model to use this service. For those unsure, check for eligibility by sending the text “CHKESIM” to 199. This service is still not activated for Idea postpaid customers, however the company says it ‘working on it.'

In order to start using Vodafone postpaid services on the compatible Apple Watch, the wearable will need to be paired with the iPhone device and activated by Vodafone. As this is an extended facility to existing iPhone users, Vodafone Idea does not charge any activation fees. Users won't need to buy a separate postpaid plan for the Apple Watch, and both the primary iPhone device and the Apple Watch will work on the same connection.

Vodafone Idea notes that international roaming is not available for Apple Watch even though the subscriber's Vodafone mobile postpaid number and plan may support international roaming. Usage done on the Apple Watch Cellular will be charged as per the bill plan active on the registered mobile number.

How to activate Vodafone eSIM on Apple Watch Cellular

  1. Open the Watch app on your compatible iPhone
  2. Start the pairing process of the Apple Watch and iPhone
  3. Sign in with your Apple ID and password
  4. Tap on ‘Create a Passcode' to generate a 4-digit passcode on your Apple Watch
  5. Tap ‘Setup Mobile Data' to share your Postpaid Number and plan with Apple Watch
  6. Enter your Vodafone postpaid number and self-care password (if not registered, then tap on register to register the phone number)
  7. Tap Confirm once login in successful. Wait for at least 15 minutes while your Vodafone postpaid number and plan gets shared with the Apple Watch
  8. Please wait while your Apple Watch completely syncs with your iPhone
  9. Once the setup is complete, green dots will appear on the left corner of the Apple Watch control panel. This is an indication that you are connected to cellular network. The green dots will only appear if your iPhone is not within the Bluetooth range with your Apple Watch.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vodafone Idea, Vodafone Postpaid, eSIM, Apple Watch, Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5
Zoom Asked by US Lawmakers to Clarify China Ties After It Suspends Accounts

