Apple has launched a new screen replacement programme for aluminium models of the Apple Watch Series 2 and 3.

According to Apple, under very rare circumstances a crack may form along the rounded edge of the screen in aluminium models of a Watch Series 2 or Watch Series 3. The crack might develop on one side and continue around the screen, the company said on Friday.

The new screen replacement programme covers a specific type of screen cracking in models sold between September 2016 and September 2019.

Watch variants eligible for screen replacement service, include 38mm and 42mm aluminium Apple Watch Series 2, Apple Watch Nike+ Series 2, Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS, Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS+Cellular, Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 with GPS and Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 GPS + Cellular models.

Under this programme, accidental damage, including shattered screens, would not be covered as well as stainless steel and ceramic models that used a different display type.

In its support post, Apple added, "Your Apple Watch will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program... Your Apple Watch will be returned to you in approximately 5 business days... Apple may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase... This worldwide Apple program does not extend the standard warranty coverage of your Apple Watch... The program covers eligible aluminium models of Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3 for three years after the first retail sale of the unit or one year from the start date of this program, whichever is longer."