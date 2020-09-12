Technology News
Apple Watch SE, iPad Air 4, iPad 8 Tipped to Debut at Time Flies Event on September 15

Apple Watch ‘SE’ may come with the name Apple Watch and Apple Watch Pro, presumably for the two dial sizes.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 September 2020 15:56 IST
Time Flies event will start at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST) on September 15

Highlights
  • Apple may launch the Apple Watch Series 6 at the event
  • Apple Watch SE may be a budget offering
  • The company has not shared what it will be unveiling at the event

Apple Watch ‘SE' is rumoured to be unveiled at the company's Time Flies virtual event on September 15, according to a known tipster. The Cupertino giant is also said to launch the Apple Watch Series 6, rumoured iPad Air 4 and iPad 8, and no iPhone 12 models or AirPods Studio headphones. Earlier this week, Apple sent out invites for its Time Flies event on September 15 and the name itself is speculated to tease an Apple Watch and iPad Air launch.

Reliable tipster Jon Prosser shared on Twitter the possibility of an Apple Watch ‘SE' being unveiled at Apple's September 15 event Time Flies event. While Apple has not shared any details on what it plans on revealing, the tipster states there might be an Apple Watch ‘SE', an Apple Watch Series 6, the next iteration of the iPad and iPad Air - called the iPad Air 4th generation and iPad 8th generation. The tipster also added that there are no plans for iPhone 12 models or rumoured AirPods Studio.

Talking about the rumoured Apple Watch ‘SE', Prosser mentioned that there will be two sizes – 40mm and 44mm. The 40mm variant with GPS has the codename N140S while the cellular 40mm variant has codename N140B. Similarly, the 44mm GPS variant of the Apple Watch ‘SE' has codename N142S while the cellular variant has codename N142B. The smartwatch is said to follow the Apple Watch Series 4 design with no Always-on display, no ECG, and be powered by Apple's M9 chip.

The tipster also adds that the Apple Watch ‘SE' may carry the names Apple Watch while the latest Apple Watch Series 6 would be called the Apple Watch Pro. It was earlier expected Apple would release a follow-up to its Apple Watch Series 3 lineup, which it still sells as an affordable alternative to the latest Apple Watch Series model - and this new SE series may be it.

The Apple Watch ‘SE', as the name indicates, is expected to be a more affordable version of the Apple Watch, like Apple has done in the past with its iPhone SE and iPhone SE (2020). Prosser did not share any information on the iPad Air 4 (not official name) or the iPad 8 (not official name). Lastly, the tipster claims that these devices will be the main focus of the event, but there will be additional announcements as well.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch, Apple Watch Pro, Apple Watch Series 6, Ipad, iPad Air, Time Flies
Microsoft Says Apple's Revised App Store Guidelines Offer a 'Bad Experience for Customers'

