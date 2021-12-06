Technology News
Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) to Launch Next Year Along With a Rugged Variant: Report

New Apple Watch SE is speculated to get a slightly refreshed design and additional features.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 6 December 2021 17:52 IST
Apple Watch SE was launched in 2020 as a budget-oriented smartwatch for Apple users

Highlights
  • Rugged Apple Watch SE said to be aimed at athletes
  • New Apple Watch SE speculated to be named Apple Watch SE 2
  • Not much is known about the upcoming smartwatches as of now

Apple Watch SE (second generation) will reportedly launch sometime next year. The smartwatch is also expected to get a rugged variant, designed especially for athletes. However, at this point, there is no confirmation on when the next Apple Watch SE will launch. The upcoming budget-oriented smartwatch from Apple is speculated to get some additional fitness and health management features over the current Apple Watch SE. At present, the Apple smartwatch lineup comprises Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple Watch SE.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said in his latest Power On newsletter that the next generation of Apple Watch SE is currently undergoing research and development. The upcoming smartwatch might be named Apple Watch SE 2. As of now, not much is known about the upcoming smartwatch from Apple. However, it is speculated to get a slightly refreshed design along with additional fitness and health management features.

Furthermore, Gurman also reports that the second generation of the Apple Watch SE may also get a rugged version designed for athletes. The wearable is said to feature a case which is more resistant to scratches, dents, and falls. Gurman also mentions that along with the two Apple Watch SE models, Apple Watch Series 8 is said to be an upgrade to Apple Watch Series 7, which was launched in October.

Apple Watch SE, launched in September 2020, is aimed at budget customers. The design of the smartwatch misses out on some features like the always-on Retina display, electrical heart-rate sensor, blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) scanner, and electrocardiogram (ECG) sensors.

Priced at Rs. 29,990 for the GPS model in the 40mm dial case, Apple Watch SE is one of the cheaper smartwatches offered by Apple. Under the hood, it is powered by Apple S5 SiP (system in package). It also features a W3 wireless chip for better connectivity to Apple devices. The 40mm dial variant comes with a resolution of 324x394 pixels, whereas its 44mm variant has a resolution of 368x448 pixels. The brightness maxes out at 1,000 nits.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Watch, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch SE 2
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Comment
 
 

