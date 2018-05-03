Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Watch Said to Save Two More Lives With Its Emergency Alerts

 
, 03 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Apple Watch Said to Save Two More Lives With Its Emergency Alerts

Highlights

  • A 32-year-old and an 18-year-old reportedly saved due to Apple Watch
  • Both of them received alert about heart rate hitting alarming levels
  • Tim Cook tweeted one of the stories

Besides helping users reach fitness goals, Apple Watch continues to be successful in saving lives as well. In two separate incidents in April, the Apple Watch reportedly came to the rescue in emergency situations. In the first case, a New York resident William Monzidelis' life was saved partly because of a notification from the smartwatch. In the other case, Deanna Recktenwald, a teenager from Florida managed to get admitted to a hospital on time due to the alerts sent by her Apple Watch.

As per an NBC New York report, 32-year-old Monzidelis was working at his family business, Bowlerland when he became dizzy and went to the bathroom. He then began to bleed, and subsequently received an alarming notification via his Apple Watch telling him to seek medical attention. Upon experiencing the symptoms and receiving the alert from his Apple Watch, Monzidelis went straight to the hospital. His mother described him as looking like "a ghost" and he was "bleeding all over the place" during the car ride. Monzidelis had lost nearly 80 percent of his blood.

The medical personnel at the hospital has reportedly concluded that Monzidelis was suffering from an erupted ulcer. He then needed a transfusion immediately. "I lost so much blood that I needed a transfusion for the anaesthesia to travel to my brain and put me out for the surgery," Monzidelis was quoted as saying. Interestingly, doctors had reportedly told Monzidelis that if he had not received the notification from his Apple Watch, "he would not have survived his medical emergency."

This story comes only a day after 18-year-old Recktenwald had claimed that Apple Watch saved her life after a heart rate alert led her to uncover a kidney failure. The story had received the attention of Apple CEO Tim Cook as well.

As per an ABC News report, Recktenwald saw her resting heart rate rocket to 190BPM. She reportedly did not have any symptoms other than a headache and being a little short of breath. However, her mother, who is a nurse, took her to a walk-in clinic. The clinic then confirmed that the Apple Watch heart rate reading was right and Deanna was rushed to a hospital, where doctors discovered that she was suffering from a chronic kidney disease and had experienced kidney failure.

Deanna's family said the disease would have gone unnoticed if it weren't for her Apple Watch. Meanwhile, her mother had written a thank you letter to Tim Cook, who not only responded to it, but he also tweeted out the story. To recall, data from an Apple Watch was also used to find a prime suspect in a murder recently, and save a woman and her 9-month-old child by calling 911.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Watch, Apple, WatchOS, SOS
2018 iPhone Models to Be Bundled With USB-C Fast Charging Accessories: Report
UIDAI Says Stringent Processes in Place, Slams Aadhaar Enrolment Software Breach Reports
Best AC deals
Apple Watch Said to Save Two More Lives With Its Emergency Alerts
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
JBL GO Speaker
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Full Specifications Listed on HDFC Offers Page Ahead of Launch
  2. OnePlus 6 Compared With iPhone X in Live Leaked Photos
  3. Redmi Note 5 Pro Price Hike Bodes Well for Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
  4. Redmi S2 Launch May Just Have Been Teased by Xiaomi
  5. Xiaomi Launches Mi Music, Mi Video Apps With Streaming Services in India
  6. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Now Receiving Update With Face Unlock and More
  7. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Pre-Orders to Start Today in India via Flipkart
  8. OnePlus 6 India Price Leak Suggests Upwards Trend Will Continue in 2018
  9. Huawei P20 Lite, P20 Pro Go on Sale in India via Amazon
  10. WhatsApp Stickers Coming Soon, Group Calling Support Announced Too
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.