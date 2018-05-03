Apple Watch Said to Save Two More Lives With Its Emergency Alerts

Besides helping users reach fitness goals, Apple Watch continues to be successful in saving lives as well. In two separate incidents in April, the Apple Watch reportedly came to the rescue in emergency situations. In the first case, a New York resident William Monzidelis' life was saved partly because of a notification from the smartwatch. In the other case, Deanna Recktenwald, a teenager from Florida managed to get admitted to a hospital on time due to the alerts sent by her Apple Watch.

As per an NBC New York report, 32-year-old Monzidelis was working at his family business, Bowlerland when he became dizzy and went to the bathroom. He then began to bleed, and subsequently received an alarming notification via his Apple Watch telling him to seek medical attention. Upon experiencing the symptoms and receiving the alert from his Apple Watch, Monzidelis went straight to the hospital. His mother described him as looking like "a ghost" and he was "bleeding all over the place" during the car ride. Monzidelis had lost nearly 80 percent of his blood.

The medical personnel at the hospital has reportedly concluded that Monzidelis was suffering from an erupted ulcer. He then needed a transfusion immediately. "I lost so much blood that I needed a transfusion for the anaesthesia to travel to my brain and put me out for the surgery," Monzidelis was quoted as saying. Interestingly, doctors had reportedly told Monzidelis that if he had not received the notification from his Apple Watch, "he would not have survived his medical emergency."

This story comes only a day after 18-year-old Recktenwald had claimed that Apple Watch saved her life after a heart rate alert led her to uncover a kidney failure. The story had received the attention of Apple CEO Tim Cook as well.

As per an ABC News report, Recktenwald saw her resting heart rate rocket to 190BPM. She reportedly did not have any symptoms other than a headache and being a little short of breath. However, her mother, who is a nurse, took her to a walk-in clinic. The clinic then confirmed that the Apple Watch heart rate reading was right and Deanna was rushed to a hospital, where doctors discovered that she was suffering from a chronic kidney disease and had experienced kidney failure.

Deanna's family said the disease would have gone unnoticed if it weren't for her Apple Watch. Meanwhile, her mother had written a thank you letter to Tim Cook, who not only responded to it, but he also tweeted out the story. To recall, data from an Apple Watch was also used to find a prime suspect in a murder recently, and save a woman and her 9-month-old child by calling 911.