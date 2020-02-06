Technology News
loading

Apple Watch Outsold All Swiss Watch Brands in 2019: Strategy Analytics

This isn't the first time that Apple Watch has outsold Swiss watch makers,but it is the first time it has for a full year, as per Strategy Analytics.

By | Updated: 6 February 2020 14:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Watch Outsold All Swiss Watch Brands in 2019: Strategy Analytics

Apple Watch sales figures are not shared by the company itself

Highlights
  • Apple said to have sold 30.7 million Apple Watches in 2019
  • It saw a 36 percent increase in Apple Watch sales compared to 2018
  • Swiss watch brands lost 13 percent in sales compared to 2018

Apple Watch is one of Apple's bestselling products, and since its launch, the wearable has upended the market. Strategy Analytics, a research and consulting company, has released new sales estimates that suggest Apple sold more watches last year than all of the Switch watch brands combined. According to the estimates, 30.7 million Apple Watches were shipped in 2019, a 36 percent jump compared to the previous year. On the other hand, the Swiss watch makers shipped around 21.1 million units in 2019, which is 13 percent less than their previous year sales.

Data for the sales numbers given in the Strategy Analytics report was taken from vendors and sales partners as Apple doesn't release Apple Watch unit sales figures in quarterly earnings.

Strategy Analytics' executive director, Neil Mawston, writes, "Analogue wristwatches remain popular among older consumers, but younger buyers are tipping toward smartwatches and computerised wristwear.” Steven Waltzer, another analyst from the team, feels that the Apple Watch “is delivering a better product through deeper retail channels.” He believes traditional Swiss watch makers including Swatch, TAG Heuer, and Tissot need to work fast if they want to enter the smartwatch game. This is majorly due to the fact that the youth prefers digital wrist wear over analogue.

This isn't even the first time Apple has overtaken the Swiss watch brands. Back in Q4 2017, the quarterly sales numbers showed that the tech giant trumped the Swiss watch industry but not for the entire year. This, however, is the first time Apple has maintained the lead for the full year. Though, when it comes to just smartwatch sales, the American technology company has been the market leader for several years.

According to Q1 2020 earnings released by Apple, the company's Wearables, Home, and Accessories wing brought in $10 billion which even surpassed the Mac earnings, coming in at $7.2 billion. Clearly, the Apple Watch is steadily taking over the wrist watch market.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Watch, Apple, Strategy Analytics
Realme 6 With RMX2001 Model Number Gets IMDA Certification, Hinting at Imminent Launch
Motorola Razr 2019 Appears in an Unannounced Gold Colour Option as It Goes on Sale in the US

Related Stories

Apple Watch Outsold All Swiss Watch Brands in 2019: Strategy Analytics
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X2 Review
  2. WhatsApp Dark Mode Gets New Solid Colour Options on Android
  3. Xiaomi Mi 10 Camera Samples Tease Zooming Capability
  4. Sony HT-S20R Soundbar With Dolby Audio Launched in India
  5. Realme C3 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  6. Realme C3 With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera With 20.9-Megapixel Sensor Launched in India
  8. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Surface on Amazon India Affiliate Page
  9. Moto G8 Power Full Specifications, Design Leaked via Amazon Listing
  10. Vivo V19 Series Tipped to Sport Dual Hole-Punch Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 2019 Appears in an Unannounced Gold Colour Option as It Goes on Sale in the US
  2. Apple Watch Outsold All Swiss Watch Brands in 2019: Strategy Analytics
  3. Realme 6 With RMX2001 Model Number Gets IMDA Certification, Hinting at Imminent Launch
  4. Nokia 1.3 Specifications, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Rumoured MWC Launch
  5. OnePlus TV Update Brings New Content to OxygenPlay, Added Features
  6. Realme C3 With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme C3 Price in India Starts at Rs. 6,999, First Sale on February 14: Launch Highlights
  8. Vivo V19 Series With Hole-Punch Design, Dual Front Cameras to Launch in India Next Month: Report
  9. Tenet Prologue in India: Birds of Prey IMAX Screenings to Carry Preview of Christopher Nolan’s Next
  10. Elon Musk Says You Don't Need a High School Diploma to Join Tesla's AI Team
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.