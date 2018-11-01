Apple Most Preferred Smartwatch Brand in the US: Counterpoint

Apple is the most-preferred smartwatch brand for consumers in the US, followed by Samsung and Fitbit, Counterpoint Research said on Thursday.

According to the market research firm's latest "Consumer Lens" study, two in every three potential Apple Watch buyers said they will choose a Series 4 device and over half of the potential Apple Watch buyers are interested in buying an LTE version.

"Consumer Lens" is Counterpoint's global research programme that aims to help the industry better understand the consumer's perspective across different markets, channels and product categories.

"Apple was the top smartwatch brand last year. With the Apple Watch Series 4 the company further enriches its position as a preferred smartwatch brand for a consumer's next purchase.

"Samsung was the second most preferred smartwatch brand followed by Fitbit. Responses by consumers who are interested in buying an Apple Watch in the next six months are overwhelmingly positive towards buying the latest iteration of the Apple Watch," Maurice Klaehne, Research Analyst, Counterpoint Research, said in a statement.

"Two out of every three potential Apple Watch buyers said they will choose a Series 4. However, consumers are not very decisive on the colour preference so far," Klaehne added.

Apple was facing competition from its older devices last year as users were still buying Apple Watch Series globally.

However, the scenario is softening with tighter control on the supply chain along with a mixed portfolio of feature-rich Watch Series 4.

"Apple Watch Series 4 was a significant improvement from the previous generation with innovative features like ECG, fall monitor and haptic feedback. LTE connectivity captured the highest consumer interest followed by the faster S4 chipset and improved heart rate sensor," said Pavel Naiya, Senior Analyst, Counterpoint Research.

The study further noted that Apple Watch is pitching itself as a health monitoring device with emergency life-saving features to position itself as a necessary wearable device for all.