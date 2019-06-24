Technology News
loading

Apple Watch Helps US Doctor Detect Heart Condition in a Restaurant

The key health feature on Apple Watch is yet to arrive in India.

By | Updated: 24 June 2019 15:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Watch Helps US Doctor Detect Heart Condition in a Restaurant

In a first, a US doctor has saved a person's life by using Apple Watch Series 4 on his wrist to detect atrial fibrillation at a restaurant.

Atrial fibrillation, a deadly and often undiagnosed condition, can lead to strokes. The condition often remains hidden because many people do not experience symptoms.

The irregular rhythm notification feature on Apple Watch can check heart rhythms and send a notification if an irregular heart rhythm that appears to be atrial fibrillation (AFib) is identified.

"As a physician, it's much faster to put my #applewatch4 on someone else's wrist to detect disease (A. fib) than finding an ECG machine at a public restaurant! (Indeed, a true #mhealth guardian)," tweeted Tommy Korn MD, an ophthalmologist from San Diego, California.

In the replies to his tweet, Korn said that the person diagnosed with A-fib was later doing fine.

Apple Watch Series 4 is now helping users in the US, Europe and Hong Kong take an electrocardiogram (ECG) right from their wrist, capturing heart rhythm in a moment when they experience symptoms like a rapid or skipped a heartbeat and helping to provide critical data to physicians.

The key health feature on Apple Watch is yet to arrive in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Watch Series 4, Apple
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e With Super AMOLED Display, Quad Speaker System Launched in India, Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Arrives Too
Huawei Digs in for Long Battle With US
Honor Smartphones
Apple Watch Helps US Doctor Detect Heart Condition in a Restaurant
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 8
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 Custom ROMs Get a Head Start
  2. OnePlus TV Tipped to Debut Soon
  3. Mi Band 4 Sees 1 Million Units Shipped in Just Over a Week: Xiaomi
  4. BSNL Offering Free Access to Hotstar Premium With Its New Broadband Plan
  5. Mi CC9, Mi CC9e Price, Specifications, and Live Photo Leak Online
  6. Is Firefox Better Than Chrome? It Comes Down to Privacy
  7. RHA T20 Bluetooth Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Launched in India
  9. Horns Are Growing on Young People's Skulls Due to Phone Use: Research
  10. Realme 64-Megapixel Camera Phone Confirmed, Will Launch in India First
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.