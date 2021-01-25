An Apple Watch helped the police track down a kidnapped woman in the US. Police in Selma, Texas were able to reportedly use the emergency SOS feature on Apple Watch to locate a kidnapped woman and rescue her. The Apple Watch offered accurate location data of the victim, thanks to which the police were able to rush to her. This isn't the first time the Apple Watch has been reported to have saved a life. A few months ago, the Apple Watch's heart monitoring feature helped a 25-year-old in detecting irregularity in his heartbeat and potentially saving his life.

Fox San Antonio reports that a woman in Selma, Texas called her daughter through her Apple Watch asking for help and explaining the situation. The call got disconnected mid-way and officers then used an emergency cellular ping to track the woman's mobile phone. The report says that the Apple Watch showed the victim's exact location on East Sonterra Blvd at the Hyatt Place Hotel. The police found the woman in a vehicle in the parking lot.” The kidnapper, a man named Adalberto Longoria, fled the scene at the time, but was later arrested and charged with Aggravated Kidnapping.

The victim and the kidnapper had reportedly gotten into a fight outside the victim's house. She told the police that Longoria had refused to give up the vehicle and told her to get her things out of the bed of the truck. But when she went to do that, Longoria allegedly got in the driver's seat and drove away with her still in the bed of the truck.

In November, a 25-year-old Apple Watch user got alerts notifying him that his resting heart rate is unusually high at 210 beats per minute. This allowed him to visit a doctor and it turned out that he required an atrial ablation to correct the atrial flutter. Previously, the Apple Watch also reportedly helped save a 76-year-old man's life with the heart rate monitoring alerts.

