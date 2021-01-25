Technology News
loading

Apple Watch Helps Rescue Kidnapped Woman in US: Report

The police used the emergency ping feature to locate a kidnapped woman and rescue her.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 January 2021 12:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Watch Helps Rescue Kidnapped Woman in US: Report

Apple Watch offered accurate location data of the victim due to which the police was able to rush to her

Highlights
  • The kidnapper was arrested and charged with Aggravated Kidnapping
  • The kidnapped woman used the Apple Watch to call her daughter
  • Apple Watch emergency ping was used to locate the victim

An Apple Watch helped the police track down a kidnapped woman in the US. Police in Selma, Texas were able to reportedly use the emergency SOS feature on Apple Watch to locate a kidnapped woman and rescue her. The Apple Watch offered accurate location data of the victim, thanks to which the police were able to rush to her. This isn't the first time the Apple Watch has been reported to have saved a life. A few months ago, the Apple Watch's heart monitoring feature helped a 25-year-old in detecting irregularity in his heartbeat and potentially saving his life.

Fox San Antonio reports that a woman in Selma, Texas called her daughter through her Apple Watch asking for help and explaining the situation. The call got disconnected mid-way and officers then used an emergency cellular ping to track the woman's mobile phone. The report says that the Apple Watch showed the victim's exact location on East Sonterra Blvd at the Hyatt Place Hotel. The police found the woman in a vehicle in the parking lot.” The kidnapper, a man named Adalberto Longoria, fled the scene at the time, but was later arrested and charged with Aggravated Kidnapping.

The victim and the kidnapper had reportedly gotten into a fight outside the victim's house. She told the police that Longoria had refused to give up the vehicle and told her to get her things out of the bed of the truck. But when she went to do that, Longoria allegedly got in the driver's seat and drove away with her still in the bed of the truck.

In November, a 25-year-old Apple Watch user got alerts notifying him that his resting heart rate is unusually high at 210 beats per minute. This allowed him to visit a doctor and it turned out that he required an atrial ablation to correct the atrial flutter. Previously, the Apple Watch also reportedly helped save a 76-year-old man's life with the heart rate monitoring alerts.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Watch, Apple
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
New Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Game in Development: Reports
OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition TWS Earbuds With Two-Tone Colour Launched in India

Related Stories

Apple Watch Helps Rescue Kidnapped Woman in US: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MIUI 12 Remove Ads: How to Get Rid of Ads From Your Xiaomi Smartphone
  2. How Was an Apple Watch Reportedly Able to Save a Kidnapped Woman?
  3. Everything You Need to Know About FAU-G Before January 26 Launch
  4. Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro May Launch in India on February 4
  5. Xiaomi Mi 10i vs OnePlus Nord
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Need a Lift? SpaceX Launches Record Spacecraft in Cosmic Rideshare Program
  8. Vivo Y31 Debuts With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC
  9. iPhone Models Available at Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount With This Offer
  10. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Review
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Specifications Tipped Ahead of Rumoured March Launch
  2. Netflix Update to Deliver Better Audio on Android With xHE-AAC Codec
  3. OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition TWS Earbuds With Two-Tone Colour Launched in India
  4. Apple Watch Helps Rescue Kidnapped Woman in US: Report
  5. New Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Game in Development: Reports
  6. Google Paying for News is ‘Inevitable’, says Australia
  7. Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro India Launch Date Tipped for February 4, Flipkart Availability Teased
  8. Vivo S7t Phone With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC Tipped to Launch Soon
  9. Samsung Galaxy A72 Receives TUV Rheinland Certification, Tipped to Feature 25W Fast Charging
  10. Godzilla vs. Kong Trailer Out Now in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com