Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Apple Watch Helped Alert 58 Year Old Bob March of His Inconsistent Heart Rate, Potentially Saving His Life

Apple Watch Helped Alert 58-Year Old Bob March of His Inconsistent Heart Rate, Potentially Saving His Life

March was gifted the Apple Watch by his wife Lori on their 17th wedding anniversary.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 February 2021 12:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Watch Helped Alert 58-Year Old Bob March of His Inconsistent Heart Rate, Potentially Saving His Life

Apple Watch started showing erratic readings right from the beginning

Highlights
  • Bob March is a 58-year-old former athlete who had undetected arrhythmia
  • Accurate Apple Watch alerts helped him get a timely ablation procedure on
  • Apple Watch has reportedly saved lives in the past

Apple Watch has been reported to have saved lives in the past. Now, another instance has been shared by Apple on how it managed to alert a 58-year-old former athlete Bob March in time. Apple Watch's accurate heart rate readings helped alert March of his arrhythmia and promptly schedule a doctor's appointment. A visit to the doctor confirmed the irregularities and a simple ablation procedure helped March avert probable mishaps in the future. March was gifted the Apple Watch by his wife Lori on their 17th wedding anniversary.

Detailing March's poignant story, Apple says that eyebrows were raised at the very first reading from the Apple Watch. His first reading showed 127 beats per minute, which was high for Bob, but he brushed it off as a fluke. However, more erratic readings on the Apple Watch over the course of the next few days prompted his wife to book a routine check-up with the doctor. The check-up revealed a case of arrhythmia and the doctor was able to expedite the ablation procedure, preventing future mishaps.

In a letter to the hospital, shared by Apple on its post, March writes, “On Friday, after a three-mile run with my dog, I went to Providence [Rhode Island, US] for a check-up, as I had noticed my pulse was very elevated on the Apple Watch my wife game me for our anniversary. After a standard EKG, 10 minutes later I was in an ambulance and on the way here. The rest of my journey now rests in your capable hands.”

According to heart.org, if an arrhythmia is left untreated, it can sometimes lead to serious conditions, including stroke. Both March and Lori credit the Apple Watch for changing their future with Lori adding, “We truly believe that it saved his life. It doesn't get any bigger than that.”

Recently, a 25-year-old got alerts on his Apple Watch notifying him that his resting heart rate was unusually high at 210 beats per minute. This allowed him to visit a doctor and it turned out that he required an atrial ablation to correct the atrial flutter. In an earlier instance, the Apple Watch helped save a 76-year-old man's life with precise heart rate monitoring alerts.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Watch, Apple
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
FAU-G Releases Globally on Google Play, No Information on iOS Debut

Related Stories

Apple Watch Helped Alert 58-Year Old Bob March of His Inconsistent Heart Rate, Potentially Saving His Life
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PayPal to Shut Down Domestic Payments Business in India From April 1
  2. Samsung Galaxy M12 Tipped to Feature Triple Rear Cameras
  3. PUBG Fans Bombing FAU-G Reviews on Google Play
  4. Samsung Level U2 Neckband-Style Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  5. Oppo A15s Gets a 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant in India
  6. Parler CEO John Matze Says He Was Fired by Board
  7. Google Launches Paid-for News Platform in Australia
  8. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, 5G Launched in India
  9. Poco M3 First Impressions
  10. Vivo S7t 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. BookMyShow Stream Video-On-Demand Streaming Platform Launched in India: Tenet, Other Titles Available to Rent
  2. Bitcoin Worth Over EUR 50 Million Seized From Fraudster Who Refuses to Give Up Password
  3. Mi 11 Price in Europe Tipped Ahead of February 8 Launch, Significantly Higher Than China Prices
  4. Vishal Gondal on FAU-G Review Bombing, PUBG Comparisons, and Game Update Plans
  5. Realme V11 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 18W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Realme Watch 2 Pro Receives US FCC Certification, Could Feature Square-Shaped Dial
  7. Xiaomi Quad-Curved Waterfall Display Concept Phone With No Bezels, Ports, or Buttons Unveiled
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Gets SmartThings Find Feature to Help Users Locate Misplaced Wearable: Report
  9. Oppo A15s 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Mi 10 5G, Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro Tipped to Support 33W Fast Charging via 3C Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com