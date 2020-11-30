Apple Watch's heart monitoring feature has helped yet another person in detecting irregularity and potentially saving his life. As per a report, a 25-year-old Apple Watch user got alerts notifying him that his resting heart rate is unusually high at 210 beats per minute. This allowed him to visit a doctor and it turned out he required an atrial ablation to correct the atrial flutter, the report says. This is not the first time that an Apple Watch has been credited for detecting abnormal heart conditions.

As per a report in nbc24 news, spotted by 9to5mac, 25-year-old Zachary Zies was notified by his Apple Watch that his resting heart rate abnormally high at 210 beats per minute. A normal resting heart rate for adults is said to range from 60 to 100 beats per minute. It was later found out that the Zies required an atrial ablation to correct the atrial flutter.

“The Apple Watch was pretty much telling me something is up, and you need to go in and get help to see what's actually wrong,” he was quoted as saying. Zies says he's at about 90 percent recovery. According to the report, Zies is a recent graduate of Ohio State University and has Friedreich's ataxia. It is a rare genetic disease that causes difficulty in walking, affects speech and the patient loses sensation in the arms and legs.

Apple Watch's heart rate monitoring feature has previously helped a man get a lease of life. Other Apple Watch users have also shared similar stories in India and around the world. If you are an Apple Watch user, you can also set a “High Heart Rate” notification threshold. This allows the watch to send you notifications if your heart rate reaches above the set threshold.

