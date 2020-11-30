Technology News
loading

Apple Watch Heart Rate Monitoring Could Have Saved a Student's Life: Report

Apple Watch alerted a 25-year-old student of his unusually high resting heart rate.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 30 November 2020 16:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Watch Heart Rate Monitoring Could Have Saved a Student's Life: Report

Apple Watch detected resting heart rate at 210 beats per minute

Highlights
  • Apple Watch allows users to set heart rate threshold
  • The student suffers from Friedreich’s ataxia, says report
  • Apple Watch sends alerts of set threshold is crossed

Apple Watch's heart monitoring feature has helped yet another person in detecting irregularity and potentially saving his life. As per a report, a 25-year-old Apple Watch user got alerts notifying him that his resting heart rate is unusually high at 210 beats per minute. This allowed him to visit a doctor and it turned out he required an atrial ablation to correct the atrial flutter, the report says. This is not the first time that an Apple Watch has been credited for detecting abnormal heart conditions.

As per a report in nbc24 news, spotted by 9to5mac, 25-year-old Zachary Zies was notified by his Apple Watch that his resting heart rate abnormally high at 210 beats per minute. A normal resting heart rate for adults is said to range from 60 to 100 beats per minute. It was later found out that the Zies required an atrial ablation to correct the atrial flutter.

“The Apple Watch was pretty much telling me something is up, and you need to go in and get help to see what's actually wrong,” he was quoted as saying. Zies says he's at about 90 percent recovery. According to the report, Zies is a recent graduate of Ohio State University and has Friedreich's ataxia. It is a rare genetic disease that causes difficulty in walking, affects speech and the patient loses sensation in the arms and legs.

Apple Watch's heart rate monitoring feature has previously helped a man get a lease of life. Other Apple Watch users have also shared similar stories in India and around the world. If you are an Apple Watch user, you can also set a “High Heart Rate” notification threshold. This allows the watch to send you notifications if your heart rate reaches above the set threshold.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Watch, Wearable, Heart Rate Monitoring
Mi Human Body Sensor 2 With Ability to Trigger Other Smart Home Devices Launched

Related Stories

Apple Watch Heart Rate Monitoring Could Have Saved a Student's Life: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera Launched in India
  2. From Tenet to Durgamati, What to Watch in December
  3. Flipkart’s Flipstart Days Sale to Start Tomorrow, With Deals of Up to 80 Percent Off
  4. Amazon Cyber Monday Sale Brings Up to 50 Percent Off on International Brands
  5. FAU-G Mobile Game Goes Live On Google Play
  6. Jabra Elite 85t TWS Earbuds With Noise Cancellation Launched
  7. Nokia 5.4 Launch, Alleged Specifications And Price Tipped
  8. Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Set for December 2
  9. Samsung Launches Level U2 Neckband Earbuds With 12mm Drivers
  10. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Appears on HDR10+ Certification Site
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag, a Tile-Like Tracker to Help Find Lost Things, May Be in the Pipeline
  2. iPhone 12 Camera Lags Behind Samsung, Xiaomi, Other Android Flagships, iPhone 11 Pro Max: DxOMark
  3. Samsung Galaxy M02 India to Launch Soon, Suggested by a Support Page on Company’s Website
  4. FAU-G, Made-in-India Shooter, Goes Live on Google Play
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Renders Show Upcoming Phone in Five Colours
  6. Apple Watch Heart Rate Monitoring Could Have Saved a Student's Life: Report
  7. Mi Human Body Sensor 2 With Ability to Trigger Other Smart Home Devices Launched
  8. Apple Is Offering New Users a Five-Month Free Apple Music Subscription via Shazam
  9. MacBook Pro 16-Inch With 12-Core Apple M1X Processor Tipped
  10. Nokia Laptop Series Spotted in BIS Listings, May Debut in India Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com