While the latest Apple Watch model comes bundled with traditional USB Type-A charger, Apple has now silently launched an Apple Watch charger that features a USB Type-C connector. The new charger, called Apple Watch Magnetic Charger to USB-C Cable, is available for purchase in the US with the same $29 price (roughly Rs. 2,100) that is set for the USB Type-A version. The USB-C Apple Watch charger comes with sole 0.3-metre cable option, though the company could bring its one- and two-metre options at a later stage. Last week, the Apple Watch Series 4 went on sale in India alongside the iPhone XR with a starting price of Rs. 40,900. The new model comes in 40mm and 44mm size variants and has GPS and Cellular options.

As we mentioned, the Apple Watch Magnetic Charger to USB-C Cable has been listed on the online Apple Store in the US with a price tag of $29. As per the online listing, the charger is compatible with not just the newly launched Apple Watch Series 4 but also with the Apple Watch Series 3, Series 2, and Series 1 models. The charger has a USB Type-C cable in 0.3 metres of length.

Apart from the USB Type-C connector, the new charger is identical to the previous Apple Watch charging dock. It uses a magnet to snap the Apple Watch into place once it is near the charger. Apple says that it comes as a "sealed system" and doesn't require any precise alignment. The online listing doesn't show the one- and two-metre cable options, though both are likely to debut soon as well.

Alongside its availability through the online Apple Store, the Apple Watch Magnetic Charger to USB-C Cable is set to reach retail stores in the US starting today. Details about its India availability and pricing are yet to be revealed.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.