Technology News

Apple Watch Captures Half of Global Smartwatch Market in Q4 2018

, 28 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Watch Captures Half of Global Smartwatch Market in Q4 2018

Apple captured 51 per cent share of a record 18 million smartwatch shipments worldwide in the fourth quarter of 2018, a new report has said.


The global smartwatch shipments hit an all-time high of 45 million units in 2018, said the market research firm Strategy Analytics on Wednesday.

Apple shipped 9.2 million smartwatches globally in Q4 2018 -- rising 18 per cent from 7.8 million units in Q4 2017. 

At second place, Samsung shipped 2.4 million smartwatches worldwide and captured 13 per cent global share, rising strongly from five per cent market share a year ago.

"Apple's global smartwatch market share slipped to 51 per cent this quarter, down from 67 percent a year ago. Apple Watch is losing market share to Samsung and Fitbit, whose rival smartwatch portfolios and retail presence have improved significantly in the past year," said Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics.

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Fitbit captured 13 per cent global smartwatch market share in Q4 2018, tripling from four percent in Q4 2017.

"Combined together, Apple, Samsung, Fitbit and Garmin are the big four players, accounting for 8 in 10 of all smartwatches shipped worldwide," Mawston added.

According to Steven Waltzer, Industry Analyst at Strategy Analytics, Samsung is once again the world's second largest smartwatch brand. 

"Its new Galaxy Watch proved popular in North America and Asia," he added.

"Smartwatch growth is soaring, as consumers seek to accessorize their smartphones and bring digital connectivity to their wrists," he added.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Watch, Strategy Analytics
IRCTC Launches Payment Aggregator iPay
Pricee
Apple Watch Captures Half of Global Smartwatch Market in Q4 2018
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S10
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 675 Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A10 Debut in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy M30 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Asus Reveals List of Phones Expected to Get Android 9 Pie in 2019
  5. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 Will Launch in India at These Prices
  6. Redmi Note 7 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Mi TV 4A Pro 32, Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic Launched in India
  8. Oppo F11 Pro Specifications Leaks Tip MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, 6GB of RAM
  9. IRCTC Launches Payment Aggregator iPay
  10. WhatsApp Group Invitation Control Feature Spotted in Android Beta
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.