Apple Watch May Get Blood Pressure, Glucose, Alcohol Level Monitoring Feature in Future: Report

Apple is said to be a customer of Rockley Photonics, which makes sensors to monitor health.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 May 2021 15:19 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Watch currently includes a sensor for measuring heart rate

Highlights
  • Apple Watch with Glucose, Alcohol monitoring may launch in 2022
  • Rockley Photonics is preparing to go public in New York
  • Apple is allegedly working on a new rugged Watch variant

Apple Watch may in the future be able to monitor the wearers' blood pressure, apart from glucose and alcohol levels, as per a report. The Cupertino-based company has reportedly struck a deal with a British electronics startup that designs sensors for monitoring blood using infrared light. The timeline for the launch of the speculated new Apple Watch model is not known yet. To recall, Apple was recently reported to be working on a new rugged variant as well. People familiar with the development had suggested that this second model will be aimed at athletes and extreme sports enthusiasts.

As per a report by The Telegraph, via The Indian Express, a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing for the startup called Rockley Photonics revealed that Apple is one of its few large customers. It is possible that the glucose and alcohol level monitoring may be launched in a future Apple Watch model. The startup reportedly stated the two largest customers accounted for 100 percent of the firm's revenue in 2020, and 99.6 percent in 2019.

Rockley Photonics designs sensors for monitoring health and wellness, which are said to include applications such as blood measurements using infrared light. These sensors are claimed to be capable of monitoring blood pressure, as well as glucose and alcohol levels. The relationship between the startup, which is preparing to go public in New York, and Apple suggests that the iPhone-maker may introduce blood sugar monitoring functions in its future products.

The report also cited Rockley Photonics CEO Andrew Rickman who says that the technology developed by the company will be in consumer products by 2022. He, however, did not say whether the technology will be available on Apple products. Apple Watch currently includes a sensor for measuring heart rate. Apple is also said to be working on a new rugged variant called the Explorer Edition - which could be added to the existing models later this year or latest by 2022.

Further reading: Apple Watch, Apple, Rockley Photonics
Sourabh Kulesh
