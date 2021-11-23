Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Samsung Narrows Gap With Apple Watch as Global Smartwatch Shipments Grow 16 Percent YoY in Q3: Counterpoint

Samsung Narrows Gap With Apple Watch as Global Smartwatch Shipments Grow 16 Percent YoY in Q3: Counterpoint

Noise and Boat shipped more than double volume when compared to the previous quarter in Q3 2021.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 23 November 2021 17:24 IST
Samsung Narrows Gap With Apple Watch as Global Smartwatch Shipments Grow 16 Percent YoY in Q3: Counterpoint

Apple's decline in Q3 2021 is due to a delay in Apple Watch Series 7 launch

Highlights
  • Samsung marked its highest quarterly shipments in Q3 2021
  • Samsung smartwatch shipments grew by 14.4 percent
  • Amazfit secured the third spot in global smartwatch shipments

Apple Watch has maintained its leadership in terms of global smartwatch shipments in the third quarter of 2021, as per the latest report by market research firm Counterpoint. Still, the Cupertino company saw its smartwatch market lead shrinking a bit as Samsung got a boost from the Galaxy Watch 4. The global smartwatch shipments in the same period surged 16 percent compared to the same period last year, states the report. While Apple got the lion's share of the worldwide smartwatch shipments, Samsung secured the second spot followed by Amazfit, Imoo, and Huawei in the top five positions. Indian brands like Noise and Boat also posted remarkable growth in their quarterly smartwatch shipments, Counterpoint noted.

Counterpoint Research in its Global Smartwatch Model Tracker report said that the global smartwatch shipments in the third quarter of 2021 continued their double-digit growth following the previous quarter. Apple maintained its lead in terms of shipments but its market share has declined to 21.8 percent from 28 percent reported in the same quarter last year. The key reason behind the decline is said to be the delay in Apple Watch Series 7 launch.

Samsung, with the popularity of the Galaxy Watch 4 series, is the biggest mover in quarter three shows Counterpoint data. The South Korean brand has taken back the second position from Huawei. Samsung's new Galaxy 4 Series runs Wear OS instead of Tizen OS, as a result of a new partnership between Google and Samsung. This partnership has helped Samsung regain the second spot from 9.9 percent in Q3 2020 to 14.4 percent in Q3 2021.

“Samsung performed better than expected in the third quarter. Although the Galaxy Watch 4 series shipments were much higher than expected, more than 60 percent of the total shipments were sold in North America and Europe, where the share of mid-to-high price range models is high", said Counterpoint Research senior analyst Sujeong Lim about Samsung's growth in the space.

Amazfit secured the third spot with its increasing popularity in Europe. It managed to grow its market share to 5.8 percent in Q3 2021, from 5.4 percent in Q3 2020.

As mentioned, Noise and Boat are ranked first and second, respectively, in the Indian smartwatch market, shipping more than double the volume from the previous quarter.

Huawei saw a further decline in market share as it went from 13.6 percent in Q3 2020 to 5 percent in Q3 2021. Imoo, owned by BBK Electronics, also saw a small decline from 6.6 percent to 5.8 percent YoY market share in Q3 2021.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple, Counterpoint, Apple Watch, Smartwatch market, smartwatch shipments, Global Smartwatch Shipments, Amazfit, Apple Watch Series 7, Imoo, Huawei
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Global Models Spotted in Internal Testing; Launch Could Be Imminent

Related Stories

Samsung Narrows Gap With Apple Watch as Global Smartwatch Shipments Grow 16 Percent YoY in Q3: Counterpoint
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  2. Vi Prepaid Pack Prices Hiked by Up to Rs. 500 From November 25: All Details
  3. Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Review: The Entertainer
  4. OnePlus 9RT Tipped to Launch in India as OnePlus RT
  5. Amazon Prime Is Going to Get Costlier From December 13: All Details
  6. Alert #ShibArmy: Scammers Targeting Shiba Inu Investors on Telegram
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Renders Spotted Online With Triple Camera Setup
  9. Everything You Need to Know About Buying Binoculars for Birdwatching
  10. Avalanche Overtakes Dogecoin in Market Value
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Narrows Gap With Apple Watch as Global Smartwatch Shipments Grow 16 Percent YoY in Q3: Counterpoint
  2. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Global Models Spotted in Internal Testing; Launch Could Be Imminent
  3. Redmi Note 11T 5G Teased to Come With 33W Pro Fast Charging Support, Ahead of Launch
  4. Sotheby's Metaverse Gears for 'Biggest NFT Charity Auction', Proceeds Will Go to Healthcare Workers
  5. FC Barcelona Cancels Ownix NFT Deal Two Weeks After Announcement
  6. Twitter to Combine Shopping and Livestreams, Teams Up With Walmart to Test New Feature
  7. Twitter May Be Able to Curb Hate Speech With Warnings, Study Finds
  8. Soundcore Life Q30, Life Q35 Headphones Launched With ANC support, 60-Hour Battery Life: Price, Features
  9. Amazon, Apple Handed EUR 200 Million Italian Fine for Alleged Collusion in Product Sales
  10. 'Not a Fad': Australian Senator Backs Bitcoin and Crypto Against 'Fearful' Authorities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com