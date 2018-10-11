NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Reportedly Acquires Danish Machine Learning Startup Spektral

, 11 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Reportedly Acquires Danish Machine Learning Startup Spektral

Highlights

  • Apple secretly bought Spektral for over $30 million: report
  • The acquisition of the startup was done in December 2017
  • Apple has been investing in Augmented Reality (AR) for some time

Apple secretly bought a Danish visual effects startup Spektral for over $30 million (roughly Rs. 220 crores) last year, the media reported.

According to a report in Fortune citing Danish daily Borsen on Thursday, the acquisition of the Copenhagen-based startup in December 2017 was a hush-hush affair.

Apple has been investing in Augmented Reality (AR) for some time.

According to The Verge, the latest acquisition may be aimed to boost the iPhone's AR features for Memoji or FaceTime as Apple reportedly plans to launch an AR headset soon.

Spektral uses Machine Learning (ML) and computer vision techniques to "cut outa people from video backgrounds in real time on smartphones.

"Our pioneering and unique technology is based on state-of-the-art Machine Learning and computer vision techniques.

"Combining deep neural networks and spectral graph theory with the computing power of modern GPUs, our engine can process images and video from the camera in real-time (60 fps) directly on the device," read the information on its website.

Apple acquired German eye-tracking startup SensoMotoric Instruments last year and AR lens company Akonia Holographics last month.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Spektral
BSNL Rs. 525 Postpaid Plan Reviesed to Offer 80GB Data, Unlimited Voice Calls, Carry Forward Feature
Morbius Is the Next Spider-Man Spin-Off Movie in Sony's Marvel Universe
Billion Capture Plus
Apple Reportedly Acquires Danish Machine Learning Startup Spektral
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. New Nokia Phone's India Launch Expected Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Google Pixel 3 vs OnePlus 6 vs iPhone XS vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  3. Oppo K1 With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Up to 6GB RAM Launched
  4. Yu Yuphoria Smart TV With 40-Inch Full-HD Panel Launched in India
  5. Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K HDR Streaming Media Player Launched, Up for Pre-Orders
  6. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) With 4 Rear Cameras Expected to Launch Tomorrow
  7. Realme 2 Pro Review
  8. Redmi Note 5 Pro Price Cut for Festive Season, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999
  9. Record 'Fast Radio Bursts' Detected From Deep Space: Study
  10. Nokia 6.1 Plus Receives Android 9.0 Pie Update in Beta
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.