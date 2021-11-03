Apple's rumoured mixed reality headset is reported to come with Wi-Fi 6E support f or higher bandwidth and low latency. TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released his latest investor note to reveal more details about the mixed reality headset, including its launch timeline. The analyst predicts that Apple may bring its first mixed reality headset sometime in the fourth quarter of 2022. Apart from Apple, Kuo also expects Meta and Sony to adopt Wi-Fi 6/6E for their head-mounted displays.

The latest Kuo investor note, accessed by MacRumors, suggests that Apple's rumoured AR/VR headset may support Wi-Fi 6E connectivity to meet the needs of the high-end and immersive experiences. “The adoption of the latest Wi-Fi specification is a basic requirement for head-mounted displays (HMDs) to improve the wireless experience. New HMDs from Meta, Apple, and Sony will all adopt Wi-Fi 6/6E in 2022,” Kuo reportedly says in his latest investor note.

The analyst added that Apple will be launching its first mixed reality headset in Q4 2022. Competitors Meta and Sony are also reportedly gearing up to launch their new headsets in the second half of 2022 and Q2 2022, respectively. Kuo previously suggested that the mixed reality headset launch was delayed due to the complex design causing production speed bumps. However, those issues seem to have been ironed out with launch timeframe now scheduled for next year.

9to5Mac, who also accessed the investor note, reports that Kuo predicts adoption of 5G mmWave as well for mixed-reality headsets in the future. In the past, Kuo revealed that the Apple mixed reality headset will not be positioned as only as a gaming device, but also as something ready for other applications as well. Kuo says that there is a market expectation for Apple's headset to be the "best industrial design so far."

Apple's mixed reality headset is tipped to use Sony's Micro-OLED displays along with optical modules. They could be priced for around $1,000 (roughly Rs. 73,000). In addition, the headset may weigh 100 to 200 grams and feature onboard computing and storage capabilities. It is said to deliver a significantly better experience than VR products currently in the market.