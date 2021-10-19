Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Apple Mixed Reality Headset Launch Delayed Over Complex Design, Mass Production Likely to Begin Q4 2022: Kuo

Apple Mixed Reality Headset Launch Delayed Over Complex Design, Mass Production Likely to Begin Q4 2022: Kuo

Apple mixed reality headset delay could impact Taiwan-based Young Optics heavily

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 October 2021 14:38 IST
Apple Mixed Reality Headset Launch Delayed Over Complex Design, Mass Production Likely to Begin Q4 2022: Kuo

Kuo says that there is market expectation for Apple’s headset to be the ‘best industrial design so far’

Highlights
  • Apple mixed reality headset could use Sony's Micro-OLED displays
  • They could be priced for around $1,000 (roughly Rs. 73,000)
  • It said to deliver a significantly better experience than VR products

Apple's mixed reality headset may have hit a speed bump in production due to its complex design, noted Apple watcher Ming-Chi Kuo reportedly says in its latest investor note. The mixed reality headset has leaked on several occasions in the past and earlier it was reported to release sometime in 2022. However, the TF Securities analyst now claims that mass production may only begin in the fourth quarter of 2022. Kuo says that Apple's industrial design requirements for the mixed reality headset are "much higher than competitors' products."

9to5Mac has shared the latest investor note from Kuo. It suggests that the Apple mixed reality headset could be delayed. The analyst claims that the tech giant wants to have a solid ecosystem of hardware, software, and services at launch. These demands may cause delay and mass production is likely to only begin in the fourth quarter of 2022, and not the earlier pegged Q2 2022. Kuo says that Taiwan-based Young Optics is likely to be heavily impacted due to the delay. Young Optics is reportedly a component supplier for Apple's new mixed reality headset.

The investor note adds that the mixed reality headset will not be positioned as only as gaming device, but also as something ready for other applications as well. Kuo says that there is market expectation for Apple's headset to be the "best industrial design so far." Previous leaks suggest Apple's mixed reality headset could use Sony's Micro-OLED displays along with optical modules. They could be priced for around $1,000 (roughly Rs. 73,000). In addition, the headset may weigh 100 to 200 grams and feature onboard computing and storage capabilities. It is said to deliver a significantly better experience than VR products currently in the market.

Furthermore, the Apple mixed reality headset is reported to come with 15 camera modules to enable advanced augmented reality. Eight of these modules are said to be for AR video experiences, six modules are said to enable “innovative biometrics”, and one module for detecting the environment to allow to position objects in a particular scene.

Apple's mixed reality headset is also said to come with an advanced eye tracking system that has a transmitter and a receiver. The receiver judges the eyeball movement based on the change while the transmitting end provides different wavelengths of invisible light.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple mixed reality headset, Ming Chi Kuo
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Realme Watch T1 With Round AMOLED Display, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life Launched
Oppo K9s Design Revealed via Teaser Video, Will Come With Triple Rear Cameras, Fingerprint Scanner

Related Stories

Apple Mixed Reality Headset Launch Delayed Over Complex Design, Mass Production Likely to Begin Q4 2022: Kuo
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build Now in India
  3. Meteorite That Narrowly Missed a Sleeping Woman Can Help Unravel Solar System
  4. Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Bring the Best of AirPods Pro on a Budget
  5. Apple Introduces New MacBook Pro Models With M1 Pro, M1 Max Processors
  6. Redmi Smart TV X (2022) Confirmed to Feature 120Hz Display
  7. How to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 in India and Around the World
  8. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones to Launch Today: How to Watch Live
  9. Axie Infinity Update Prevents Low MMR Players From Earning In-Game SLP
  10. Google Pixel 6 Series Price in US and UK Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. #RejectZomato: Zomato Apologises for National Language Controversy, Reinstates Terminated Executive
  2. Huawei Enjoy 20e Teased to Launch Soon, Price and Key Specifications Revealed
  3. Ford, Mercedes-Benz, More Carmakers Shift Up a Gear in Race to Go Electric
  4. Oppo K9s Design Revealed via Teaser Video, Will Come With Triple Rear Cameras, Fingerprint Scanner
  5. Apple Mixed Reality Headset Launch Delayed Over Complex Design, Mass Production Likely to Begin Q4 2022: Kuo
  6. Binance Burns Native Tokens Worth Over $600 Million, Fetches Them Out of Circulation
  7. Large Bitcoin Whales Are at All-Time Low as BTC Aims to Move Past $65,000
  8. Realme Watch T1 With Round AMOLED Display, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life Launched
  9. iQoo Z5x Specifications, Colour Options Teased Ahead of October 20 Launch, MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Confirmed
  10. Telegram Marks Over 1-Billion Google Play Store Installs Post Recent Facebook Outage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com