Apple's mixed reality headset may have hit a speed bump in production due to its complex design, noted Apple watcher Ming-Chi Kuo reportedly says in its latest investor note. The mixed reality headset has leaked on several occasions in the past and earlier it was reported to release sometime in 2022. However, the TF Securities analyst now claims that mass production may only begin in the fourth quarter of 2022. Kuo says that Apple's industrial design requirements for the mixed reality headset are "much higher than competitors' products."

9to5Mac has shared the latest investor note from Kuo. It suggests that the Apple mixed reality headset could be delayed. The analyst claims that the tech giant wants to have a solid ecosystem of hardware, software, and services at launch. These demands may cause delay and mass production is likely to only begin in the fourth quarter of 2022, and not the earlier pegged Q2 2022. Kuo says that Taiwan-based Young Optics is likely to be heavily impacted due to the delay. Young Optics is reportedly a component supplier for Apple's new mixed reality headset.

The investor note adds that the mixed reality headset will not be positioned as only as gaming device, but also as something ready for other applications as well. Kuo says that there is market expectation for Apple's headset to be the "best industrial design so far." Previous leaks suggest Apple's mixed reality headset could use Sony's Micro-OLED displays along with optical modules. They could be priced for around $1,000 (roughly Rs. 73,000). In addition, the headset may weigh 100 to 200 grams and feature onboard computing and storage capabilities. It is said to deliver a significantly better experience than VR products currently in the market.

Furthermore, the Apple mixed reality headset is reported to come with 15 camera modules to enable advanced augmented reality. Eight of these modules are said to be for AR video experiences, six modules are said to enable “innovative biometrics”, and one module for detecting the environment to allow to position objects in a particular scene.

Apple's mixed reality headset is also said to come with an advanced eye tracking system that has a transmitter and a receiver. The receiver judges the eyeball movement based on the change while the transmitting end provides different wavelengths of invisible light.