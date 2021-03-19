Apple's rumoured mixed reality headset will come with advanced eye tracking system, a report suggests. According to a report citing analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the mixed reality headset could also support iris recognition. The eye tracking system is said to feature a transmitter and receiver that can analyse eye movements. Previous reports about the rumoured mixed reality headset from Apple suggest it may debut as early as next year.

Macrumours cited analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and said that Apple's mixed reality headset will come with an advanced eye tracking system that has a transmitter and a receiver. The receiver judges the eyeball movement based on the change while the transmitting end provides different wavelengths of invisible light, as per Kuo.

The analyst reportedly added that eye tracking can be advantageous over handheld controllers as it would allow the user to interact with the external environment by looking at things. This may also reduce the processing required as the resolution for where the user is not looking can be reduced.

It is also possible that Apple's mixed reality headset features iris recognition as the hardware specifications allow for it, according to Kuo. The analyst added that this would allow for a more intuitive way to use Apple Pay.

Recently, it was reported that Apple submitted a patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the use of ring-shaped smart devices worn by a user to control other apple devices, which could be the mixed reality headset. Before that, it was suggested that the mixed reality headset could release in 2022 while the augmented reality (AR) glasses could come in 2025. It also stated that Apple may be working on augmented reality contact lenses as well that may arrive in 2030.

As of now, Apple has not shared any information on rumoured AR/ VR products so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

