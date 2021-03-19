Technology News
Apple Mixed Reality Headset Tipped to Come With Advanced Eye Tracking, Iris Recognition

Apple has not shared any information on any augmented reality of virtual reality devices.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 March 2021 16:19 IST
Apple Mixed Reality Headset Tipped to Come With Advanced Eye Tracking, Iris Recognition

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Apple mixed reality headset could be unveiled next year

  • Apple’s mixed reality headset to feature eye tracking
  • The information was shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo
  • Apple could be working on AR contact lenses as well

Apple's rumoured mixed reality headset will come with advanced eye tracking system, a report suggests. According to a report citing analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the mixed reality headset could also support iris recognition. The eye tracking system is said to feature a transmitter and receiver that can analyse eye movements. Previous reports about the rumoured mixed reality headset from Apple suggest it may debut as early as next year.

Macrumours cited analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and said that Apple's mixed reality headset will come with an advanced eye tracking system that has a transmitter and a receiver. The receiver judges the eyeball movement based on the change while the transmitting end provides different wavelengths of invisible light, as per Kuo.

The analyst reportedly added that eye tracking can be advantageous over handheld controllers as it would allow the user to interact with the external environment by looking at things. This may also reduce the processing required as the resolution for where the user is not looking can be reduced.

It is also possible that Apple's mixed reality headset features iris recognition as the hardware specifications allow for it, according to Kuo. The analyst added that this would allow for a more intuitive way to use Apple Pay.

Recently, it was reported that Apple submitted a patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the use of ring-shaped smart devices worn by a user to control other apple devices, which could be the mixed reality headset. Before that, it was suggested that the mixed reality headset could release in 2022 while the augmented reality (AR) glasses could come in 2025. It also stated that Apple may be working on augmented reality contact lenses as well that may arrive in 2030.

As of now, Apple has not shared any information on rumoured AR/ VR products so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Further reading: Apple, Apple mixed reality headset, Ming Chi Kuo
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Game of Thrones: 3 More Prequel Spin-Offs, Flea Bottom, 9 Voyages, and 10,000 Ships, in the Works: Reports

Apple Mixed Reality Headset Tipped to Come With Advanced Eye Tracking, Iris Recognition
