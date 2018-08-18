NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Watch's Time Travel Feature to Be Killed With watchOS 5

, 18 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Apple Watch's Time Travel Feature to Be Killed With watchOS 5

Apple is saying goodbye to Time Travel — one of Apple Watch's under-used features — with watchOS 5 this fall.

According to an Apple Insider report, the Time Travel feature debuted as part of the watchOS 2 update. It lets users turn back (or forward) time to display certain information from a different date and time. It lets you go back and forth in digital time to see everything that was — or going to be — displayed on your Watch face.

The feature is utilised by rotating the Digital Crown on the Apple Watch clockwise or counter-clockwise, which would move time on the device in the appropriate direction. The Time Travel feature was used by some watch faces and developers could integrate it in their own apps.

Some app categories that could integrate the ability, such as weather, travel, and health. However, it never got traction among users and remained only a darling of the developer community.

"Developers testing the beta releases of watchOS 5 noticed the toggle disappear from settings — before the feature stopped operating completely," said the report.

The watchOS 5 update will be rolled out later this year, with a bunch of new features. These include walkie-talkie, third-party app support on the Siri watch face, live sports scores, commute time from one place to another, and heart rate after a workout. The update will come  as a free update for Apple Watch Series 1 and later, dropping the support for the original Apple Watch.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Watch, Apple Watch Time Travel, watchOS 5
E-Sports's 2022 Asian Games Medal Status Put on Hold
Netflix Deletes Users Reviews From Website
Vivo Nex
Apple Watch's Time Travel Feature to Be Killed With watchOS 5
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Oppo F9 With Waterdrop Display, Up to 6GB RAM Launched
  2. Xiaomi Poco F1 Teased to Be a Flipkart Exclusive
  3. Moto P30 With iPhone X-Like Notch, Vertical Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Airtel Rivals Jio GigaFiber By Expanding Unlimited Broadband Offering
  5. Vivo V11 Live Images Reveal Waterdrop Notch Design, Specifications Outed
  6. Pixel 3 XL With Display Notch, Front Speakers Spotted on Public Transit
  7. Jio Phone 2 Next Flash Sale to Be Held on August 30
  8. Jio GigaFiber Preview Offer Could Give 100GB Data at 100 Mbps
  9. Nokia 6.1 Price Slashed in India Ahead of Nokia 6.1 Plus Launch
  10. Waiting for YouTube for Jio Phone? You Need to Read This
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.