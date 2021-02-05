Technology News
loading

Apple’s Mixed-Reality Headset Could Be Priced at $3,000, Launch Expected for Q1 2022: Reports

Apple is speculated to use six lenses as well as LiDAR and ToF sensors on its headset for enabling AR and VR applications.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 February 2021 11:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple’s Mixed-Reality Headset Could Be Priced at $3,000, Launch Expected for Q1 2022: Reports

Photo Credit: 9to5Mac/ The Information

Apple’s upcoming headset could look like this

Highlights
  • Apple’s anticipated headset may have 8K displays
  • The headset is claimed to have “more than a dozen” cameras
  • Apple glasses are rumoured to debut in 2023

Apple's anticipated mixed-reality headset will come with a price tag of around $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2,19,000), according to a report. The headset, speculated to have a combination of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), is expected to feature ultra-high-resolution 8K displays and swappable headbands. A render suggesting a late-stage prototype of the Apple headset has also been shared online. Although Apple hasn't yet announced any plans for its headset, it has been in the rumours for quite some time. A technology analyst at JPMorgan Chase Securities has predicted that it could become a reality as early as the first quarter of 2022.

The mixed-reality headset by Apple will come with an advanced eye-tracking technology, The Information reports, citing a person familiar with the development. The technology is may enable the headset to render images only on parts of the display where the user is looking. The headset is also reported to have “more than a dozen of cameras” for tracking hand movements and showing the physical world to users, alongside overlaying virtual experiences. This is expected to enable both VR and mixed reality applications.

Apple is expected to use two 8K displays in the headset that would provide a superior experience over what one can get on a traditional VR/ AR headset.

The details provided by The Information corroborate what Bloomberg reported in the past. However, in addition to the hardware information, the publication has also shared a render that is allegedly based on “internal Apple images of a late-stage prototype from last year” to suggest the design of the headset. It shows a curved visor attached to the face, along with swappable headbands.

The Information reported that Apple told employees in 2019 that it hoped to ship its headset in 2022. The company is also working on a sleeker version of its first-generation headset aka Apple Glass, which are slated to debut sometime in 2023.

In addition to The Information's report, China Times reports that JPMorgan Chase Securities technology analyst Yang Weilun speculated the launch schedule of the Apple headset. The analyst reportedly said that the headset could arrive in the first quarter of 2022, while most of its components will be shipped in 2021. TSMC and Largan are expected to be amongst the seven Taiwanese supply chain partners for the Apple headset.

On the specifications front, JPMorgan Chase reportedly claimed that the headset would include six lenses as well as a LiDAR sensor and a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor. The inbuilt sensors are said to enhance user experience with AR and VR applications.

The bill of materials for the Apple headset is estimated to exceed $500 (roughly Rs. 36,500). This is notably higher than the bill of materials for the iPhone 12 that is close to $415 (roughly Rs. 30,300).

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Microsoft Viva Launched as New Employee Experience Platform to Enhance Workflow

Related Stories

Apple’s Mixed-Reality Headset Could Be Priced at $3,000, Launch Expected for Q1 2022: Reports
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, 5G Launched in India
  2. PUBG Fans Bombing FAU-G Reviews on Google Play
  3. Samsung Level U2 Neckband-Style Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  4. Poco M3 First Impressions
  5. Parler CEO John Matze Says He Was Fired by Board
  6. Realme X7 Pro 5G Review
  7. Samsung Galaxy F62 Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  8. Apple’s Anticipated Mixed-Reality Headset Could Be Priced at $3,000: Report
  9. Realme X7 5G Review
  10. Microsoft Viva Is a New Employee Experience Platform to Ease Remote Work
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch Helped Alert 58-Year Old Bob March of His Inconsistent Heart Rate, Potentially Saving His Life
  2. FAU-G Releases Globally on Google Play, No Information on iOS Debut
  3. Vivo S9 5G Spotted on 3C Certification, Tipped to Feature 90Hz Display, 33W Fast Charging
  4. Realme Race Smartphone With Snapdragon 888 SoC May Launch After Chinese Spring Festival This Month: Report
  5. Apple’s Mixed-Reality Headset Could Be Priced at $3,000, Launch Expected for Q1 2022: Reports
  6. Microsoft Viva Launched as New Employee Experience Platform to Enhance Workflow
  7. Google Launches Paid-for Australia News Platform in Drive to Derail Country’s Content Payment Law
  8. Nokia Licensee HMD Global Teases Fast Android 11 Rollout; Nokia 2.2, 5.3, 8.1 Likely to Receive It Soon
  9. Chrome 88 Latest Update Fixes Critical Bug Being Actively Exploited in the Wild
  10. Google Said to Explore Alternative to Apple’s New Anti-Tracking Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com