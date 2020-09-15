Technology News
Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air (2020), Apple One to Launch Soon: Live Updates From Apple Event

iPhone 12 series launch is not expected at this Apple event.

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 15 September 2020 20:30 IST
Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air (2020), Apple One to Launch Soon: Live Updates From Apple Event
Highlights
  • Apple's Time Flies event begins at 10.30pm IST
  • iPhone 12 series launch is not expected during this event
  • Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air (2020) could be launched

The Apple event that's an annual affair every September, is scheduled to begin at 10.30pm IST on September 15. This year's Apple event is expected to be slightly different because it's a virtual event due to the ongoing pandemic, and the iPhone 12 launch is not expected during this event, based on information revealed by well-known leakers. We can expect to see new Apple Watch models, new iPad models, and a new subscription bundle reportedly known as Apple One during this event. Keep refreshing this page from 10.30pm IST onwards for to-the-second live updates from Apple's ‘Time Flies' event. 

iPad Air 4

The iPad Air 4 or the iPad Air (2020) — very likely to be the successor to the iPad Air (2019) that launched last year — is expected to be unveiled at this Apple event. It'll be interesting to see if it gets the same processor as the iPhone 12 series or an overclocked version of the A13 Bionic that powers the iPhone 11 series. The rumours suggest that this iPad Air could offer slimmer bezels and ship with Face ID that unlocks the device via face recognition. According to leaks, the Touch ID equipped home button won't be shipping with this iPad.

Apple Watch Series 6

The Apple Watch has become an excellent device for health and fitness, and over the years it's got useful hardware features such as ECG and an always-on display. This year, the Apple Watch Series 6 is expected to launch with blood oxygen monitoring as its headline feature, apart from the usual processor upgrades. The size and form factor of the Apple Watch Series 6 is expected to remain the same as the Series 5.

Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch Series 3 has become an important product for Apple. It may be a few-years-old, but it still has some nice features such as a built-in GPS, swim tracking, and accurate heart rate tracking. Based on recent leaks, it looks like the Series 3 is going to be replaced with a new model called the Apple Watch SE. The rumour mill suggests that the Apple Watch SE won't get ECG, but it's featureset could otherwise resemble what we saw with the Apple Watch Series 4.

Apple One

Services contribute a significant portion to Apple's revenue and it's easy to see why. The company sells Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud and that adds up to a big sum for those who need all of these services. This is the problem that the rumoured Apple One subscription bundle is expected to solve. Apple reportedly wants to offer bundles in various tiers. For instance the most affordable Apple One bundle could feature Apple Music and Apple TV+, and if you need more services, you could pay more. The bundle is expected to be cheaper than subscribing to these services individually.

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

