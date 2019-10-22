Apple AR Headset May Debut in 2020, Report Claims

Apple seems to be doubling down on Augmented Reality (AR). The Cupertino giant already has its ARKit to support a large number of AR developments. But in 2020, Apple is believed to bring its much-awaited AR headset. The company is reportedly in plans to enable its AR headset to work in tandem with the iPhone to display text messages, emails, maps, and even games. It is also said to have started hiring experts in the fields of graphics and game development to make its new offering successful in the market.

Apple is attempting to succeed with its AR headset where Google Glass failed years ago, reports Bloomberg. The company is said to have considered an App Store for its headset, similar to how it's already offering a dedicated app marketplace on its Apple TV and Apple Watch.

Bloomberg's latest report echoes what analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted in a research note earlier this month. Kuo said that Apple could unveil its AR headset sometime in the second quarter of 2020 in partnership with third parties.

A patent filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) back in August 2018 was spotted earlier this year that suggested the design of Apple's AR headset. "Systems, methods and graphical user interfaces for interacting with Augmented and Virtual Reality environments," reads the description available in the patent filing.

In addition to the AR headset, Bloomberg mentions that Apple is working on a new iPhone model that will debut in 2020 with a "much beefier processor" and a 3D camera setup at the back. The presence of the 3D camera setup will enable the next-generation iPhone to improve AR experiences.

Analyst Kuo in his report back in July, citing supply chain sources, stated that the 2020 iPhone models would feature Time-of-Flight (ToF) 3D sensors. The company is also speculated to bring 5G support to its iPhone portfolio next year.

Bloomberg report also includes that Apple has plans to bring a new Apple Watch model with sleep-tracking features. Similarly, there are new Mac machines with custom processors. The company would enable a greater battery life through the custom processors.

All this shows that 2020 will be an important year not just for Apple but also for many of its fans who're anticipating developments such as the AR headset and the all-new iPhone. The new offerings by the company could also push competitors to uplift their existing products and step into the emerging world of AR.