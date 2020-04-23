Technology News
loading

Antwerp Port Trials Wristbands for Coronavirus Social Distancing

Rombit says it has already received requests from 400 to 500 companies from 99 countries and hopes to expand production to have 25,000 devices ready.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 April 2020 18:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Antwerp Port Trials Wristbands for Coronavirus Social Distancing

Photo Credit: Rombit

New software recently installed could help workers keep a required distance apart

Highlights
  • The wristbands are developed by a Belgian technology company Rombit
  • Workers will begin testing the Rombit wristbands next month
  • A new writsband software will help workers keep a required distance apart

Workers in the port of Antwerp will begin testing wristbands next month developed by a Belgian technology company that could help guarantee the social distancing required during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rombit, also Antwerp-based, already supplies wearables resembling a sports watch that can warn workers if vehicles are approaching, provide an alert if someone falls into the water or control who uses what equipment or enters specific zones.

New software recently installed could help workers keep a required distance apart by giving warning signals if they come for example within 1.5 metres (five feet) of each other.

The developers believe it also could offer contact tracing if someone becomes infected with the coronavirus. The company or health officials can then establish with whom the person was in contact at work in the preceding weeks.

Rombit CEO John Baekelmans stresses that, for data privacy reasons, the app is not designed to allow companies to track the location of their workers. Devices merely communicate with each other not with a central server or the internet.

The port of Antwerp, where some 60,000 people work, was already conducting a trial with the wearables before the coronavirus outbreak and will expand the exercise to include the social distancing function in early May. The first workers to use it will be at a lock and a control tower and it could then be expanded to tug boats.

Rombit says it has already received requests from 400 to 500 companies from 99 countries and hopes to expand production to have 25,000 devices ready in weeks, potentially expanding more in June.

Baekelmans said logistics firms were among those expressing interest. There have also been enquiries from port and construction companies.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Coronavirus Tracker, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Amazfit Bip Lite 1S With 30-Day Battery Life Launching on April 30
Huawei to Launch Headphones, Smart Eyewear With Kirin A1 Chip: Report
Web Stories
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020

Related Stories

Antwerp Port Trials Wristbands for Coronavirus Social Distancing
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to Download TikTok Videos Without That Annoying Watermark
  2. Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+ With 90Hz OLED Display, 5G Support Launched
  3. Realme X50m 5G Debuts With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 765G SoC
  4. Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction Is Heavy on Action, but Little Else
  5. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  6. Amazon Launches New Programme to Bring Local Shops Online
  7. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Pop-up Boxes Listed on OnePlus Website
  8. iPhone SE (2020) Benchmark Results Suggest Underclocked A13 Bionic Chip
  9. iQoo Neo 3 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched
  10. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Coming on April 24 With New Modes
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Launches ‘Local Shops on Amazon’ Programme to List Local Shops as Sellers
  2. Apple Plans to Sell Macs With In-House Chips From 2021: Report
  3. Antwerp Port Trials Wristbands for Coronavirus Social Distancing
  4. Apple Supplier LG Display Posts Wider First-Quarter Loss as Pandemic Dents Demand
  5. Germany at Odds With Apple on Smartphone Coronavirus Contact Tracing
  6. Skype Brings Custom Background Feature to Windows, Mac, Web Apps
  7. Asus Zenfone Max M2 Start Receiving Android 10 Update: All You Need to Know
  8. Honor 10X Rumoured to Be Cheapest 5G Phone From the Company
  9. iPhone SE (2020) Benchmark Results Suggest Apple May Have Underclocked A13 Bionic Chip
  10. Amazfit Bip Lite 1S With 30-Day Battery Life Launching on April 30
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com