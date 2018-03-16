Google is replacing its Android Wear brand that it had introduced in 2014 with a new name - Wear OS. There is no new hardware or software for now - only the OS is being rebranded to Wear OS by Google. It comes with a new logo and a new website. Google shared details regarding the Wear OS and called it "a wearables operating system for everyone" in its blog post. Also, Google has released a list of every smartwatch that will receive the Wear OS update.

It is worth noting that, while there is a new landing page for Wear OS, it is just Android Wear by a different name. There appears to be no new features as part of this update. However, a new name suggests Google is paying attention to its wearable platform after a long time. When Google had announced Android Wear, it worked on Android smartwatches paired with Android smartphones only. However, the Google added iPhone compatibility later making the name "Android Wear" somewhat misleading. However, Wear OS seems to be a more neutral term.

"We're announcing a new name that better reflects our technology, vision, and most important of all - the people who wear our watches. We're now Wear OS by Google, a wearables operating system for everyone," said Dennis Troper, Director of Product Management, Wear OS by Google. He added, "You'll begin to see the new name on your watch and phone app over the next few weeks."

Notably, the rebranding comes ahead of next week's Baselworld expo, where manufacturers are expected to announce latest Wear OS products. Meanwhile, on a support page, Google has shared the list of smartwatches that will receive the Wear OS update - Fossil Q Venture, LG Watch Sport, Louis Vuitton Tambour, Michael Kors Sofie, Montblanc Summit, Hugo BOSS BOSS Touch, Movado Connect, Tommy Hilfiger 24/7 You, Guess Connect, Gc Connect, Fossil Q Founder 2.0, Fossil Q Marshal, Fossil Q Wander, Michael Kors Access Bradshaw, Michael Kors Access Dylan, TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45, Diesel Full Guard, Emporio Armani Connected, Fossil Q Explorist, Michael Kors Access Grayson, Fossil Q Control, LG Watch Style, MIsfit Vapor, Nixon Mission, and Huawei Watch 2 (non-cellular versions).

Also to note, there is a new app version on APK Mirror. You can install this to switch your smartwatch over to the Wear OS branding.