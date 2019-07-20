Technology News
loading

Android to Get Better Truly Wireless Headphones Support This Year

Fast Pair headphones would also start appearing in Google's Find My Device app.

By | Updated: 20 July 2019 13:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Android to Get Better Truly Wireless Headphones Support This Year
Highlights
  • Google looks to easily monitor battery life of wireless earbuds
  • Bluetooth Fast Pair feature is set to get a big update with Andorid Q
  • It will get device management features, Google Assistant settings, more

Google is aiming at making it easier to monitor the battery life of wireless earbuds in Android, with the next big update to its Bluetooth Fast Pair feature. The search engine giant is adding a new interface in Android Q for managing Fast Pair-enabled headphones with device management features, Google Assistant settings, battery life information, and links to third-party management apps all in one place, the Verge reported on Friday.

In October 2017, Google launched the Fast Pair technology to compete with Apple's quick AirPods pairing. Google's technology uses Bluetooth Low Energy and an Android phone's location to automatically discover Bluetooth accessories in close proximity and then automatically connects with a tap.

As part of a major feature update, the search engine giant is planning to add deeper support for truly wireless headphones.

Headphones that support fast pair would eventually be able to show individual battery life data for the case and each earbud independently, as well as pop-up that information when opening or closing the case.

“As True Wireless Stereo (TWS) headphones continue to gain momentum in the market and with users, it is important to build system-wide support for TWS. Later this year, TWS headsets with Fast Pair will be able to broadcast individual battery information for the case and buds,” Google wrote in a blog post. “This enables features such as case open and close battery notifications and per-component battery reporting throughout the UI.”

In addition, to offer the option to unpair or ring the missing buds, the updated Fast Pair headphones would also start appearing in Google's Find My Device app, the report said.

Google spokesperson has confirmed that the new features would reach all the Fast Pair-enabled headphones including the Google Pixel Buds, Bose's QuietComfort 35 II, JBL Live 220BT, 400BT and other existing headphones.

Without divulging further details, the company said the update to Fast Pair would be arriving "later this year", the report noted.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Android
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Motorola One Action Spotted on Android Enterprise Directory Ahead of Launch, Specifications Confirmed
Honor Smartphones
Android to Get Better Truly Wireless Headphones Support This Year
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi K20 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  2. Oppo K3 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 710 Debuts in India
  3. Baby’s First Smart Diaper: Pampers Takes ‘Wearables’ to a Whole New Level
  4. The Lion King Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  5. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999
  6. Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z
  7. Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Opens Up on Redmi K20 India Price After Fans Complain
  8. Anker Soundcore Liberty Lite Truly Wireless Earphones Review
  9. Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro vs Samsung M40: Our Pick?
  10. This Could Be the First Nokia Feature Phone Running Android
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter to Soon Offer More Context on Why Certain Tweets Are Unavailable
  2. Android to Get Better Truly Wireless Headphones Support This Year
  3. Motorola One Action Spotted on Android Enterprise Directory Ahead of Launch, Specifications Confirmed
  4. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999
  5. YouTube Said to Pay Fine in the US Over Violating Kids' Data Privacy Laws
  6. Tinder Bypasses Google Play Billing for In-App Purchases, Revolt Against App Store Fee
  7. YouTube Music App Now Allows Switching Between Audio and Video
  8. Huawei's Major Suppliers Said to Meet With White House to Discuss US Ban
  9. Apollo 11 Space Mission: Buzz Aldrin Complains About Current US Lunar Ability
  10. Game of Thrones Cast Talks Season 8 Backlash, Fan Petition, Ending, and More at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.