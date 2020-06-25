Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 New Render Leak Tips Heart Rate Sensor, Stainless Steel Casing

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 dons a 22mm black leather band and the casing reveals GPS support.

25 June 2020
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 New Render Leak Tips Heart Rate Sensor, Stainless Steel Casing

Photo Credit: Evleaks/ Sammobile

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 watch face has an analog design

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 back casing shows the model number SM-R840
  • The render leaks suggests rotating bezel, two physical side buttons
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 supports 5ATM water resistance

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has been leaked in a new high resolution render, and the latest image gives us a complete look at the design and the watch face elements as well. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has been leaked with the model number SM-R840. The watch has been spotted earlier on several certification sites like the NBTC and Korea's NRRA website as well, hinting at a launch in the future. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is seen to have a round dial and two physical buttons on the side.

Tipster Evan Blass has leaked the first high resolution render of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. The front and back portions of the smartwatch are clearly visible and the model number SM-R840 is printed at the back of the dial. The Evan Blass image has been leaked by Sammobile, and it shows a 45mm circular dial in a stainless steel casing. The wearable dons a 22mm black leather band and the watch face has an anolog design that shows the battery life, steps, and weather forecast.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 seems to have a rotating bezel and two physical buttons reside on the right side of the screen. The casing reveals the heart rate monitor, GPS support, and MIL-STD-810G compliance. The wearable also supports 5ATM water resistance and Gorilla Glass DX protection.

Rumoured Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specifications include a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display and Tizen OS 5.5 software. The device is also tipped to pack 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It is also leaked to come with an electrocardiogram sensor and sleep tracking sensors. The wearable was spotted on BIS recently, hinting at a future launch in India. There is no official word from the company regarding the launch of the Galaxy Watch 3. A previous report suggests that the smartwatch may launch in July, alongside the rumoured Galaxy Buds Live.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Render, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Image Leak, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Features, Samsung
