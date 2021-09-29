Amazon Halo View fitness tracker was launched on Tuesday, September 28 among a host of other devices during a major event hosted by the e-commerce giant. The fitness band comes with features like step tracking as well as optical heart rate and skin temperature monitoring. It counts activity points, gives a sleeps score, and also checks blood-oxygen (SpO2) levels. The fitness band offers a seven-day battery life and has a swim-proof design with up to 50 metres of water resistance. The band will be available in three sports band colors. The Amazon Halo View fitness tracker comes with a year of Halo membership that provides users access to exclusive Halo features, nutrition, fitness modes, workouts, and programs.

Amazon Halo View price, availability

Amazon Halo View has first launched in the US market with a price tag of $79.99 (roughly Rs. 5,900). The fitness tracker from Amazon is available in small, medium, and large sizes, and in three different colour options — Active Black, Lavender Dream, and Sage Green. The fitness band is already listed on Amazon, but the company has said shipping will start later this year.

Users will get the Amazon Halo View bundled with 12 months of Halo membership at no extra cost. After 12 months, Amazon said that the membership will automatically renew at $3.99/month (Roughly Rs. 300) plus applicable taxes.

Amazon Halo View specifications and features

Amazon Halo View fitness tracker comes with an AMOLED colour display. It offers access to activities tracking, sleep score, blood-oxygen (SpO2) levels, live workout tracking, and text and moves notifications. The lightweight fitness band includes sensors including an optical heart rate sensor, blood oxygen sensor, skin temperature sensor, and accelerometer. The band supports additional accessories too.

Amazon Halo View band is swim-proof with a water resistance of up to 50 metres. It can be paired with s smartphone using Bluetooth connectivity.

The wearable can be paired with the Halo app to measure body fat percentage using a smartphone's camera. Users can also analyse the tone of their voice with the Halo app. Halo Band customers will get access to Halo Fitness and Halo Nutrition via the Halo app. Non-members can also use Halo View and the Halo app to access basic features like steps, heart rate, sleep time, and sleep tracking.

Amazon claims that the battery of the Amazon Halo View fitness band can last for up to 7 days and can fully charge in less than 90 minutes.

