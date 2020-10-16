Technology News
loading

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020: The Best Deals Under Rs. 5,000

The Echo Dot (4th Gen, Black) Combo with Wipro 9W LED Smart Color Bulb is priced at only Rs. 3,299.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 October 2020 14:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020: The Best Deals Under Rs. 5,000

The Mi Smart Band 5 comes with a coupon discount of Rs. 100 on checkout

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco W31 is available only for Rs. 2,999
  • Boult Audio Zigbuds are listed for a discounted price of Rs. 1,799
  • Honor Magic Watch can be grabbed for Rs. 4,999 only

The Amazon Great Indian Festival has gone live for Prime members and will be open to all from October 17. There are some big offers on phones and gadgets listed on the e-commerce site. There is up to 40 percent off on mobiles and accessories and up to 60 percent off on electronics. For those looking to pick up affordable gadgets, we've compiled a list of what we think are the best deals in the Amazon sale, all priced under Rs. 5,000. You could buy the Fire TV Stick starting from as low as Rs. 1,999 and convert your TV into a Smart TV or own a new wearable by purchasing the newly launched Amazfit Bip U, which is priced at Rs. 3,499 just for the sale.

We've also compiled the best deals on smartphones during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. If you're looking to buy a new TV, there are some offers on the e-commerce site that we think are great. Down below, you'll find the best deals on gadgets for under Rs. 5,000 range.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Begins for Prime Members: Best Offers on Smartphones, TVs

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 Sale Goes Live: Best Deals on Mobile Phones, Electronics

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale - Best deals under Rs. 5,000

Fire TV Stick range (Starting Rs. 1,999)
For the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020, the company has decreased the price of its Fire TV Stick models in India. The Fire TV Stick Lite is priced at Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 3,999) whereas the new Fire TV Stick model with Alexa voice remote is priced at Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 4,999). The Fire TV Stick 4K is listed at a discounted price of Rs. 3,599 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

Buy now for: Starts at Rs. 1,999

Mi Smart Band 5 (Rs. 2,398)
If you're looking for a fitness band, then the newly launched Mi Smart Band 5 could be a great option to buy. It is priced at Rs. 2,498 (MRP Rs. 2,999) and there is promotional Rs. 100 coupon that can be applied while at checkout. Amazon has also listed 5 percent cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime-members.

Buy now for: Rs. 2,398

Amazfit Bip U (Rs. 3,499)
The newly launched Amazfit Bip U smartwatch is also listed in the Amazon sale for Rs. 3,499 (MRP Rs. 5,999). Prime members are offered no-cost EMI options and 5 percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card as well. It is currently available only in Black, and the Green and Pink options are not in stock.

Buy now for: Rs. 3,499

Echo Dot (4th Gen, Black) Combo with Wipro 9W LED Smart Color Bulb - Smart Home Starter Kit (Rs. 3,299)
For all those who are looking to buy a smart speaker, this Echo Dot combo could be a great deal to consider. It is listed in the Amazon sale for a discounted price of Rs. 3,299 (MRP Rs. 6,598) and in this combo deal you get the Echo Dot (4th gen) smart speaker as well as the Wipro 9W LED smart color bulb.

Buy now for: Rs. 3,299

Oppo Enco W31 TWS earbuds (Rs. 2,999)
The Oppo Enco W31 TWS earbuds were launched earlier this year, and these are now listed for a discounted price of Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999). They come in Black and White colour options and claim to offer up to 15 hours of playback with the charging case.

Buy now for: Rs. 2,999

Boult Audio Zigbuds TWS Earbuds (Rs. 1,799)
The Boult Audio Zigbuds TWS earbuds were launched earlier this month for Rs. 2,499, but they are now listed for just Rs. 1,799 in the Amazon sale. These earbuds offer up to 18 hour playback with the charging case and come with IPX7 water and sweat resistance. They are available in Grey and Red options currently.

Buy now for: Rs. 1,799

Honor Magic Watch (Rs. 4,999)
The Honor Magic Watch smartwatch is available for an all-time low price of Rs. 4,999 in the Amazon sale. The watch is priced at Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999). It claims to offer 7-day battery life and come with 11 workout modes. Only the Lava Black option is listed for Rs. 4,999 whereas the Moonlight Silver option is listed for Rs. 5,999.

Buy now for: Rs. 4,999

Flipkart, Amazon have excellent iPhone 11, Galaxy S20+ sale offers, but will they have enough stock? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor Watch Magic

Honor Watch Magic

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Accurate tracking
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • No app support
  • Limited customisation options
Read detailed Honor Watch Magic review
Strap Material Leather
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Fire TV Stick, Mi Smart Band 5, Amazfit Bip U, Oppo Enco W31, Echo Dot, Honor Magic Watch
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Cinemas Are Reopening in India, With UV Filters and Socially Distanced Seating. But Should You Go?

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020: The Best Deals Under Rs. 5,000
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Note 10+ Get Big Discounts on Flipkart
  3. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Kicks Off: Here Are the Best Deals Today
  5. Infinix Note 8, Note 8i With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  7. Hisense Galaxy OLED 55-Inch and 65-Inch IMAX Enhanced TVs Launched
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Live: Here Are the Best Deals and Offers
  9. Boat Airdopes 461 TWS Earbuds With 6mm Dynamic Drivers Launched in India
  10. Infinix Hot 10 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020: The Best Deals Under Rs. 5,000
  2. Instagram Agrees Curbs on Paid Influencers, UK Watchdog Says
  3. Google Search Gets AI Improvements for Better User Experience, Adds ‘Hum to Search’ Feature to Identify Songs
  4. Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Pre-Orders in Key Markets
  5. Google Maps Will Soon Show How Busy a Place is Directly From Map View and Enhance Live View
  6. OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Teased, Pre-Orders Start November 4
  7. Apple Supplier Foxconn Aims to Provide Components, Services to 10 Percent of Global Electric Vehicles
  8. Apple November 17 Event to Launch First ARM-Powered Mac Machines: Report
  9. Nokia's COVID-19 Detection System Automatically Scans Employees for Temperature, Mask in India
  10. Redmi K30S Specifications, Design Tipped by TENAA List; May Be a Rebranded Mi 10T Variant
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com