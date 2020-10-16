Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020: The Best Deals Under Rs. 5,000

The Amazon Great Indian Festival has gone live for Prime members and will be open to all from October 17. There are some big offers on phones and gadgets listed on the e-commerce site. There is up to 40 percent off on mobiles and accessories and up to 60 percent off on electronics. For those looking to pick up affordable gadgets, we've compiled a list of what we think are the best deals in the Amazon sale, all priced under Rs. 5,000. You could buy the Fire TV Stick starting from as low as Rs. 1,999 and convert your TV into a Smart TV or own a new wearable by purchasing the newly launched Amazfit Bip U, which is priced at Rs. 3,499 just for the sale.

We've also compiled the best deals on smartphones during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. If you're looking to buy a new TV, there are some offers on the e-commerce site that we think are great. Down below, you'll find the best deals on gadgets for under Rs. 5,000 range.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale - Best deals under Rs. 5,000

Fire TV Stick range (Starting Rs. 1,999)

For the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020, the company has decreased the price of its Fire TV Stick models in India. The Fire TV Stick Lite is priced at Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 3,999) whereas the new Fire TV Stick model with Alexa voice remote is priced at Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 4,999). The Fire TV Stick 4K is listed at a discounted price of Rs. 3,599 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

Mi Smart Band 5 (Rs. 2,398)

If you're looking for a fitness band, then the newly launched Mi Smart Band 5 could be a great option to buy. It is priced at Rs. 2,498 (MRP Rs. 2,999) and there is promotional Rs. 100 coupon that can be applied while at checkout. Amazon has also listed 5 percent cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime-members.

Amazfit Bip U (Rs. 3,499)

The newly launched Amazfit Bip U smartwatch is also listed in the Amazon sale for Rs. 3,499 (MRP Rs. 5,999). Prime members are offered no-cost EMI options and 5 percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card as well. It is currently available only in Black, and the Green and Pink options are not in stock.

Echo Dot (4th Gen, Black) Combo with Wipro 9W LED Smart Color Bulb - Smart Home Starter Kit (Rs. 3,299)

For all those who are looking to buy a smart speaker, this Echo Dot combo could be a great deal to consider. It is listed in the Amazon sale for a discounted price of Rs. 3,299 (MRP Rs. 6,598) and in this combo deal you get the Echo Dot (4th gen) smart speaker as well as the Wipro 9W LED smart color bulb.

Oppo Enco W31 TWS earbuds (Rs. 2,999)

The Oppo Enco W31 TWS earbuds were launched earlier this year, and these are now listed for a discounted price of Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999). They come in Black and White colour options and claim to offer up to 15 hours of playback with the charging case.

Boult Audio Zigbuds TWS Earbuds (Rs. 1,799)

The Boult Audio Zigbuds TWS earbuds were launched earlier this month for Rs. 2,499, but they are now listed for just Rs. 1,799 in the Amazon sale. These earbuds offer up to 18 hour playback with the charging case and come with IPX7 water and sweat resistance. They are available in Grey and Red options currently.

Honor Magic Watch (Rs. 4,999)

The Honor Magic Watch smartwatch is available for an all-time low price of Rs. 4,999 in the Amazon sale. The watch is priced at Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999). It claims to offer 7-day battery life and come with 11 workout modes. Only the Lava Black option is listed for Rs. 4,999 whereas the Moonlight Silver option is listed for Rs. 5,999.

