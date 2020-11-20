Amazon's Echo Frames are now available for anyone to buy, and are getting improvements in audio quality, a longer battery life, new colours, and more features. Amazon announced that the Alexa-equipped Echo Frames are getting an upgrade, and are no longer in beta. They were introduced last year as a Day 1 Edition product and were only available via invitation. There is also support for calendars and group messaging on the second-generation Echo Frames. They are up for pre-order now, and will begin shipping on December 10. Meanwhile, Echo Loop, a smart ring with Alexa support, is being discontinued.

The upgraded Echo Frames are priced at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 18, 500) and are up for sale in the US, although their international availability is not clear as of now. They are now available in three colour options: Modern Tortoise, Horizon Blue, and Classic Black.

Amazon said that the battery life of the upgraded Echo Frames has improved; it is now up to 40 percent longer. As per the listing on Amazon, the Echo Frames deliver two hours of talk time and Alexa interactions, or non-stop media playback of four hours, on a full charge. A new feature also turns off the frames when they are placed upside down for three seconds, which will further help in increasing battery life.

The updated Echo Frames will offer richer, fuller sound through an improved open-ear technology, according to Amazon. The volume can now be set to automatically adjust at the start of playback based on your selected listening profile and environment noise level.

With the Echo Frames, you can make calls, set reminders, listen to podcasts, add things to your to-do list, get the news, or control your smart home devices while leaving your ears uncovered. The Echo Frames direct sound to your ears while minimising what others can hear. The frames also support access to Google Assistant and Siri from compatible devices.

While the Echo Frames come with non-corrective lenses, they are compatible with most prescription lenses. Amazon has a guide to help with it.

Customers who had the Day 1 Edition Echo Frames will be able to upgrade their frames for $70 (roughly Rs. 5,200). While Echo Loop is being discontinued, Amazon said that customers with the product will continue to receive updates and support.

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.