Technology News
loading

Amazon Echo Frames Go on Sale With Improved Audio Quality, Longer Battery Life

The upgraded Alexa-equipped Echo Frames now have a longer battery life and are available in two more colours.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 20 November 2020 15:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Echo Frames Go on Sale With Improved Audio Quality, Longer Battery Life

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon's Echo Frames are available in Modern Tortoise, Horizon Blue, and Classic Black colour variants

Highlights
  • Amazon’s Echo Frames can be bought by anyone now
  • The upgraded frames will have support for group messaging
  • Amazon is discontinuing Echo Loop

Amazon's Echo Frames are now available for anyone to buy, and are getting improvements in audio quality, a longer battery life, new colours, and more features. Amazon announced that the Alexa-equipped Echo Frames are getting an upgrade, and are no longer in beta. They were introduced last year as a Day 1 Edition product and were only available via invitation. There is also support for calendars and group messaging on the second-generation Echo Frames. They are up for pre-order now, and will begin shipping on December 10. Meanwhile, Echo Loop, a smart ring with Alexa support, is being discontinued.

The upgraded Echo Frames are priced at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 18, 500) and are up for sale in the US, although their international availability is not clear as of now. They are now available in three colour options: Modern Tortoise, Horizon Blue, and Classic Black.

Amazon said that the battery life of the upgraded Echo Frames has improved; it is now up to 40 percent longer. As per the listing on Amazon, the Echo Frames deliver two hours of talk time and Alexa interactions, or non-stop media playback of four hours, on a full charge. A new feature also turns off the frames when they are placed upside down for three seconds, which will further help in increasing battery life.

The updated Echo Frames will offer richer, fuller sound through an improved open-ear technology, according to Amazon. The volume can now be set to automatically adjust at the start of playback based on your selected listening profile and environment noise level.

With the Echo Frames, you can make calls, set reminders, listen to podcasts, add things to your to-do list, get the news, or control your smart home devices while leaving your ears uncovered. The Echo Frames direct sound to your ears while minimising what others can hear. The frames also support access to Google Assistant and Siri from compatible devices.

While the Echo Frames come with non-corrective lenses, they are compatible with most prescription lenses. Amazon has a guide to help with it.

Customers who had the Day 1 Edition Echo Frames will be able to upgrade their frames for $70 (roughly Rs. 5,200). While Echo Loop is being discontinued, Amazon said that customers with the product will continue to receive updates and support.

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Echo Frames, Amazon, Echo Frames Price, Echo Frames upgrade, Echo Loop
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Redmi Note 9 Series Confirmed to Launch in China on November 26, Three Models in the Offing

Related Stories

Amazon Echo Frames Go on Sale With Improved Audio Quality, Longer Battery Life
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 7 5G Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  3. Redmi Note 9 Series to Launch November 26, Three Models in the Offing
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 750G SoC
  5. Redmi Note 9 5G Series Tipped to Launch on November 26
  6. Everything You Need to Know About Netflix’s Free Weekend, StreamFest
  7. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  8. Timex iConnect Premium Active With 5-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  9. Poco M3 Poster Leak Tips Design Details, Colour Options Ahead of Launch
  10. FAU-G Set to Release in November as an Indian Alternative to PUBG
#Latest Stories
  1. Lypertek Levi True Wireless Earphones With 6mm Dynamic Drivers, Up to 48-Hour Battery Launched in India
  2. Amazon Echo Frames Go on Sale With Improved Audio Quality, Longer Battery Life
  3. Redmi Note 9 Series Confirmed to Launch in China on November 26, Three Models in the Offing
  4. Asus Chromebox 4 With 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  5. EU Digital Chief Invites Tech Giants to Discuss Draft Rules That Could Curb Their Powers
  6. Arecibo Telescope in Puerto Rico to Be Decommissioned After 57 Years of Service
  7. Gmail for iOS Now Has a Widget to Let You Search Your Inbox, Compose New Emails Quickly
  8. Chaos Walking Trailer Sets Up Sci-Fi Adventure With Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley
  9. iPhone 12 Pro Max Teardown Reveals How Sensor Shift Stabilisation Works
  10. Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Controller With Mecha-Tactile Buttons, Two Remappable Buttons Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com