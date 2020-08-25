Technology News
Amazfit Zepp E Smartwatch With Up to 7-Day Battery Life, SpO2 Monitoring Launched

Amazfit Zepp E has 5ATM water resistance that allows it to track activities like swimming.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 August 2020 17:05 IST
Amazfit Zepp E Smartwatch With Up to 7-Day Battery Life, SpO2 Monitoring Launched

Amazfit Zepp E has a variety of wrist straps

Highlights
  • Amazfit Zepp E has a square and a circular variant
  • It uses Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity
  • Amazfit Zepp E has 11 sports modes

Amazfit Zepp E smartwatch has been launched and it comes in two variants, one with a squar-ish dial and the other with a circular dial. It boasts of features like SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, and more. The Amazfit Zepp E has a colour AMOLED display and having two different shapes gives the two variants different sizes, screen resolution, and pixel density. The Zepp E from Amazfit works with both Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, and comes with options for metal, leather, and Fluoroelastomer bands.

Amazfit Zepp E price

The Amazfit Zepp E (Square, Round) starts at $249 (roughly Rs. 18,500) and will go on sale in the US starting today, August 25. In the UK, the smartwatch is priced at GBP 209 (roughly Rs. 20,400) and will go on sale beginning September 1. As of now, there is no information on availability in other markets, including India. The square and circular dial variants come in a variety of band colours and materials.

Amazfit Zepp E specifications, features

The Amazfit Zepp E's square-ish dial variant comes with a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with 348×442 pixels display and 341ppi pixel density while the circular dial variant gets a 1.28-ich AMOLED display with 416×416 pixels resolution and 326ppi pixel density. The smartwatch body is made from stainless steel and the smartwatch has a single button on it. You get 5ATM water resistance and a 188mAh battery that the brand claims can offer up to 7 days of battery life with regular use. In its basic watch mode, the battery life is said to last up to 15 days. It takes 2 hours to charge the smartwatch completely.

For connectivity, the Amazfit Zepp E uses Bluetooth v5.0 and requires a phone with either Android 5.0 and above or iOS 10.0 and above.

The Amazfit Zepp E comes with 11 sports modes including outdoor running, treadmill, walking, climbing, skiing, and more. It measures sleep stages that include light sleep, deep sleep, rapid eye movement (REM), and awake time. The smartwatch can also help in monitoring stress with heart rate variability. The Amazfit Zepp E has blood-oxygen saturation SpO2 monitoring, a built-in heart rate sensor, and Personal Activity Intelligence {PAI) health assessment.

And being a smartwatch, it can perform typical functions such as showing notifications, control music, set times and alarms, and check weather forecasts.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Amazfit Zepp E (Square)

Amazfit Zepp E (Square)

Strap Color Polar Night Black, Moon Grey, Deep Sea Blue, Metallic Black, Onyx Black, Pebble Grey
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Leather
Dial Shape Square
Display Type AMOLED
Amazfit Zepp E (Round)

Amazfit Zepp E (Round)

Strap Color Polar Night Black, Moon Grey, Deep Sea Blue, Metallic Black, Onyx Black, Pebble Grey
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Leather
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
