Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch has been unveiled globally as an upgraded version of the Amazfit T-Rex that launched in June last year. The Pro variant comes with some improvements with water resistance and better health tracking. Amazfit T-Rex Pro also comes with four buttons — two on each side. It also supports GPS connectivity. It will be offered in three colour options and a single dial size. The smartwatch comes with MIL-STD-810G certification which means it has passed 15 military-grade tests. The wearable has been listed on the company's official India website as well as on Amazon, suggesting an imminent launch in the country soon.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro price, availability

The company has not shared the pricing and availability for Amazfit T-Rex Pro in India. The Amazon India and Amazfit online store page currently has a ‘Notify Me' option with no further details on the launch date. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company for further details on Amazfit T-Rex Pro's availability in the country. This report will be updated when we hear back. The smartwatch will be offered in Desert Grey, Meteorite Black, and Steel Blue colours.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro is launched in the US and European markets. It is listed for $179.99 (roughly Rs. 13,000) on Amazon US. March 30 is shown as a delivery date on Amazon if you enter a US address.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro specifications, features

Amazfit T-Rex Pro runs RTOS and features a 1.3-inch HD AMOLED Always-on display with 360x360 pixels resolution. It has a polycarbonate dial and silicone rubber straps. The smartwatch is 10ATM water resistant that is an upgrade from 5ATM water resistance found on Amazfit T-Rex. The Pro variant has BioTracker 2 PPG bio-tracking optical sensor for better health tracking, heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, three-axis acceleration sensor, three-axis gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, and barometric altimeter. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and has GPS as well.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch packs a 390mAh battery that is said to charge completely in 1.5 hours with the magnetic pogo pin adapter. Amazfit claims the smartwatch can last up to 18 days with typical use, up to nine days with heavy use, and up to 40 hours with continuous GPS use.

The smartwatch has tracking for over 100 sports modes ranging from running, cycling, swimming, outdoor and indoor sports, dance, ball sports, and more. In terms of dimensions, Amazfit T-Rex Pro measures 47.7x47.7x13.5mm and weighs 59.4 grams.

