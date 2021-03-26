Technology News
Amazfit T-Rex Pro With 18-Day Battery Life, Auto Workout Recognition Feature Launched in India

Amazfit T-Rex Pro has a self-developed ExerSense workout recognition algorithm that automatically recognises eight sports modes.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 March 2021 17:44 IST
Amazfit T-Rex Pro With 18-Day Battery Life, Auto Workout Recognition Feature Launched in India

Amazfit T-Rex Pro has over 100 sports modes to choose from

Highlights
  • Amazfit T-Rex Pro will be available via Amazon from March 28
  • The smartwatch comes with SpO2 monitor
  • Amazfit T-Rex Pro supports four Global Navigation Satellite Systems

Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch has been launched in India. The T-Rex Pro has a rugged look, a circular dial, and four physical buttons for navigation. It is touted to offer military-grade toughness, come with 10ATM water resistance, and support blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring. It has over 100 sports modes and a new ExerSense workout recognition algorithm that automatically recognises eight sports modes and records corresponding workout data. Amazfit T-Rex Pro offers 24-hour heart rate monitoring as well.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro price in India, availability

Amazfit T-Rex Pro is priced in India at Rs. 12,999. The smartwatch is available via the official online store starting today. The wearable will also go on sale via Amazon beginning March 28. Currently, a ‘Notify Me' button has been made live on the e-commerce site. The smartwatch comes in Desert Grey, Meteorite Black, and Steel Blue colour options.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro features

The T-Rex Pro smartwatch from Amazfit features a 1.3-inch (360x360 pixels) AMOLED screen with always-on-display and anti-fingerprint coating. It has passed 15 regulations of military standard (MIL-STD-810) and can withstand extreme temperature and conditions (from 70 degrees Celsius heat to - 40 degrees Celsius) along with 240 hours of humidity, 96 hours of salt spray, shock resistance, and more. The watch has over 100 sports modes, tracking user performance in activities such as indoor and outdoor running, cycling, skiing, and more. Additionally, it comes with a new ExerSense workout recognition algorithm that automatically recognises eight sports modes and records corresponding workout data. This includes walking, running, swimming, elliptical, rowing machine, and more.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro is touted to deliver up to 18 days of battery life with the help of a 390mAh Lithium-ion battery. The watch takes about 1.5 hours to fully charge with the magnetic charger. Apart from the SpO2 sensor, it has quad-GNSS, GPS, BioTracker2 PPG optical heart rate sensor, 10ATM water resistance, an advanced activity tracker, and a sleep monitoring sensor. It doesn't have a microphone onboard and therefore cannot take calls. Amazfit T-Rex Pro gives you incoming call alerts, app notifications, music control, and reminders for upcoming events.

The weight of the watch is 59.4 grams and connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0. Amazfit T-Rex Pro runs on the RTOS operating system and supports smartphones running on Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above.

Further reading: Amazfit T Rex Pro, Amazfit T Rex Pro Specifications, Amazfit, Amazfit T Rex Pro Price in India
Tasneem Akolawala
Redmi K40 Series Gets A+ DisplayMate Rating Due to Uniformly Consistent Display Performance

