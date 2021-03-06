Technology News
Amazfit T-Rex Pro Hands-On Video Surfaces Online; Specifications, Pricing Tipped

Amazfit T-Rex Pro could be priced at priced at EUR 169.90 (roughly Rs. 14,800) according to a listing on the website.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 March 2021 16:16 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Erdi Özüağ

Amazfit T-Rex Pro could come with SpO2 sensor

Highlights
  • Amazfit T-Rex Pro may be backed by a 390mAh battery
  • The smartwatch could come with 18 hours of battery life
  • Amazfit T-Rex Pro seems to have MIL-STD 810G certification

Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch has been reportedly leaked in a hands-on video on YouTube. Amazfit T-Rex Pro will be a successor to the Amazfit T-Rex that was launched in India in June last year. The hands-on video shows key specifications for the Amazfit T-Rex Pro and it seems to come with four buttons, two on either side, just like the non-Pro variant. Additionally, the pricing for the Amazfit T-Rex Pro has also been leaked by a known tipster on Twitter.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro price (expected)

Known tipster Abhishek Yadav shared on Twitter what seems to be a listing on the European website for the Amazfit T-Rex Pro. It shows the smartwatch will be priced at EUR 169.90 (roughly Rs. 14,800). To recall, Amazfit T-Rex launched in India for Rs. 9,999 and is offered in Army Green, Camo Green, Khaki, and Rock Black colour options.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro specifications (expected)

The hands-on video was shared by a Turkish YouTuber shows the box for the smartwatch along with the smartwatch itself. The design seems to be the same as the Amazfit T-Rex with up, down, select, and back buttons. It is shown to feature a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with 360x360 pixel resolution and 227ppi pixel density. The display could be protected by Gorilla Glass 3. For connectivity, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro may come with Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS.

The smartwatch is also expected to come with BioTracker, SpO2 monitor, stress monitoring, and 10 ATM water resistance. Amazfit T-Rex Pro may also come with a 390mAh battery that offers up to 18 days of battery life, depending on the mode. The box also states the smartwatch is MIL-STD 810G certified. It could come with tracking for multiple sports and being a smartwatch, support notifications, alarms, reminders, media controls, and more.

Are Amazonbasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Amazfit T Rex Pro, Amazfit T Rex Pro Price, Amazfit T Rex Pro Specifications, Amazfit
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
