Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch has been reportedly leaked in a hands-on video on YouTube. Amazfit T-Rex Pro will be a successor to the Amazfit T-Rex that was launched in India in June last year. The hands-on video shows key specifications for the Amazfit T-Rex Pro and it seems to come with four buttons, two on either side, just like the non-Pro variant. Additionally, the pricing for the Amazfit T-Rex Pro has also been leaked by a known tipster on Twitter.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro price (expected)

Known tipster Abhishek Yadav shared on Twitter what seems to be a listing on the European website for the Amazfit T-Rex Pro. It shows the smartwatch will be priced at EUR 169.90 (roughly Rs. 14,800). To recall, Amazfit T-Rex launched in India for Rs. 9,999 and is offered in Army Green, Camo Green, Khaki, and Rock Black colour options.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro specifications (expected)

The hands-on video was shared by a Turkish YouTuber shows the box for the smartwatch along with the smartwatch itself. The design seems to be the same as the Amazfit T-Rex with up, down, select, and back buttons. It is shown to feature a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with 360x360 pixel resolution and 227ppi pixel density. The display could be protected by Gorilla Glass 3. For connectivity, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro may come with Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS.

The smartwatch is also expected to come with BioTracker, SpO2 monitor, stress monitoring, and 10 ATM water resistance. Amazfit T-Rex Pro may also come with a 390mAh battery that offers up to 18 days of battery life, depending on the mode. The box also states the smartwatch is MIL-STD 810G certified. It could come with tracking for multiple sports and being a smartwatch, support notifications, alarms, reminders, media controls, and more.

