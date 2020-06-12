Technology News
Amazfit T-Rex With 20-Day Battery, 14 Sports Modes Launched in India

Amazfit T-Rex features a 1.3-inch (360x360 pixels) AMOLED display that is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 June 2020 12:40 IST
Amazfit T-Rex With 20-Day Battery, 14 Sports Modes Launched in India

Amazfit T-Rex has 5ATM water resistance

Highlights
  • Amazfit T-Rex launched in India for Rs. 9,999
  • It is available on Amazon and Amazfit.com
  • Amazfit T-Rex has passed 12 regulations on military grade testing

Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch by Huami has launched in India and it is available for purchase via Amazon and Amazfit India website. The smartwatch was originally unveiled at CES 2020, back in January, and last month, the company announced it will be bringing the Amazfit T-Rex to India in the second week of June. Now, the smartwatch that carries MIL-STD-810G certification and boasts of 20-day battery life has made its way here. It is available in four colour options and comes with built-in GPS for better location tracking.

Amazfit T-Rex price in India

The Amazfit T-Rex is priced at Rs. 9,999. It comes in four colour options namely, Army Green, Camo Green, Khaki, and Rock Black. It is available for purchase via Amazon and Amazfit.com and the company says the Amazfit T-Rex will be available in leading offline stores like Croma, Reliance Digital, and Poorvika Mobiles across the country by next week.

Amazfit T-Rex price specifications and features

The Amazfit T-Rex features a 1.3-inch (360x360 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is backed by a 390mAh battery that Huami claims, can last up 20 days in daily use mode. In basic watch mode, the battery can last up to 66 days, but with continuous GPS use, the Amazfit T-Rex will run out in 20 hours. The company says it takes about two hours to fully charge the smartwatch. The Amazfit T-Rex is 5ATM water resistant meaning it can sustain submersion in water up to 50 meters. This rugged smartwatch is MIL-STD-810G compliant and has passed 12 regulations of military grade testing. It measures 47.7x47.7x13.5mm and weighs about 58 grams.

In terms of sensors, there is an optical heart rate sensor (PPG), 3-axis accelerator, geomagnetic sensor, and ambient light sensor onboard. For connectivity, the Amazfit T-Rex uses Bluetooth v5.0 and also has GPS + GLONASS. The activity tracking features include 14 sports modes and the Amazfit T-Rex can monitor sports heart rate, statistics of exercise duration, and other data as well. It comes with all-day heart rate monitoring and being a smartwatch, it can perform typical functions like showing notifications, weather, call reminders, SMS reminders, making mobile payment, and more.

Comments

