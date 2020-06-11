Technology News
Amazfit Stratos 3 Smartwatch to Launch in India Soon, Flipkart Availability Teased

Amazfit Stratos 3 is said to offer up to 14 days of battery life in Smart Mode.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 11 June 2020 14:13 IST
Amazfit Stratos 3 is said to pack up to 80 sports modes

Highlights
  • Amazfit Stratos 3 has a 1.34-inch circular dial with four side buttons
  • The wearable supports built-in GPS, offers 2GB storage
  • Amazfit Stratos 3 is powered by the 1.2GHz dual-core processor

Huami Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch is all set to launch in India soon. The company has teased its arrival in the country, and has revealed availability on e-commerce platform Flipkart. The Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch was unveiled In China last year in August. The wearable is touted to come with 80 different sports modes, heart rate monitoring, and built-in GPS. The company claims that the device can last up to 14 days on a single charge and has 5ATM water resistance certification.

Amazfit Stratos 3 India launch

The Huami Amazfit Stratos 3 is all set to launch in India soon, but its exact launch date is not known. The smartwatch will go on sale via the Amazfit.com India website and Flipkart. Pricing and offer details should be announced at the time of launch. The Amazfit Stratos 3 was unveiled in China with a starting price of CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 12,900), and it should be priced around the same range in India as well. The wearable came in two models - Amazfit Stratos 3 Classic Edition priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 12,900) and the Elite Edition priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 16,900). The Elite Edition comes with better quality metal - Titanium is used for the bezel and Sapphire is used for the dial.

Amazfit Stratos 3 specifications, features

Coming to the technical details, the Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch features a 1.34-inch (320x320 pixels) circular dial transflective display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and anti-fingerprint coating. It comes with four physical buttons, stainless steel dial, and a silicone strap. The device is powered by 1.2GHz dual-core processor, and pack 512MB RAM and 2GB of internal storage. The smartwatch's battery is said to last 14 days in Ultra Endurance Mode, and 7 days in Smart Mode.

The wearable comes packed with 80 different sports modes, including curling, snowboarding, ski, downhill ski, outdoor skating, indoor skating, cross country ski, fencing, karate, boxing, Judo, wrestling, Tai Chi, Muay Thai, taekwondo, martial arts, kickboxing, hunting, fishing, sailing, skateboard, paddle boarding, roller skating, rock climbing, archery, free training, equestrianism, mountain biking, BMX, cricket, baseball, bowling, squash, rugby, basketball, softball, gateball, volleyball, table tennis, hockey, handball, badminton, HIIT, core training, mixed aerobic, strength training, stretch, floor climbing machine, Pilates, flexibility, stair stepper, step training, gymnastics, yoga, ballet, belly dance, square dance, street dance, ballroom dance, and even Zumba.

Sensors on board include a Biotracker PPG bio-tracking optical sensor, 6-axis accelerometer, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, pressure, and ambient light sensor. The Amazfit Stratos 3 has built-in activity profiles like Ultra-Endurance Mode, VO2Max, Exercise Effect (TE), Exercise Load (TD), and Recovery Time Data as well. Connectivity options include NFC, GPS / Glonass / Beidou / Galileo, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. As mentioned, the wearable is 5ATM waterproof which means it can survive in up to 50 meters of water depth.

Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
