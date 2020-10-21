Technology News
loading
Amazfit Pop With 9-Day Battery Life, 24-Hour Heart Rate Monitoring, Over 60 Professional Sports Modes Launched

Amazfit Pop features a 1.43-inch HD (320x302 pixels) TFT touchscreen display with 305ppi pixel density.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 October 2020 12:13 IST
Amazfit Pop is offered in three colours

Highlights
  • Amazfit Pop launched in China
  • Amazfit Pop comes with a 9-day battery life
  • The smartwatch comes with 5ATM water resistance

Amazfit Pop has been announced in China by Huami as its latest budget friendly smartwatch. It comes with a rectangular dial and is offered in three colour options. The smartwatch has a single button on the right side and interchangeable straps. The Amazfit Pop features tracking for more than 60 professional sports modes, sleep monitoring, and can perform typical smartwatch functions as well. You also get a wide variety of watch faces to choose from with this light weight Amazfit Pop smartwatch.

Amazfit Pop price

The Amazfit Pop is priced at CNY 349 (roughly Rs. 3,900) in China and comes in a single dial size. It is up for pre-sale in the country for a discounted price of CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,300). Shipping will start from November 1, as per the company. As of now, Huami has not shared whether it will be bringing the Amazfit Pop to markets outside of China, including India.

Amazfit Pop specifications, features

The Amazfit Pop features a 1.43-inch (320x302 pixels) TFT display with 305ppi pixel density, along with the Amazfit branding at the bottom of the display. The 2.5D glass display is has an anti-fingerprint coating. It uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connecting to the Zepp app available on Android and iOS. You also get NFC for connectivity. It comes with 5ATM rating with makes it water resistant up to 50 metres. The body is made out of Polycarbonate and the strap is made from silicone rubber.

The smartwatch is backed by a 225mAh battery that is said to provide 9 days of battery backup with regular use. It takes about 2 hours to charge the smartwatch completely. Sensors onboard the Amazfit Pop include Huami's self-developed BioTracker 2 PPG with blood oxygen monitoring, accelerometer, and gyroscope. You get tracking for more than 60 professional modes and tracks you speed, heart rate changes, calories burned, and a lot more.

You also get 24-hour heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, and more. The Amazfit Pop weighs just 31 grams and can perform typical smartwatch functions such as showing notifications, setting alarms and reminders, controlling your music, controlling your camera, and also brings the Find My Phone feature.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Amazfit Pop

Amazfit Pop

Display Size 36mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

