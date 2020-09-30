Amazfit Neo has launched in India as the latest smartwatch offering by Huami. The retro-style Amazfit Neo offers 28 days of battery life and comes with a monochrome always-on display. Highlighting its retro design, the smartwatch features four physical buttons for navigation. It comes with 5ATM water resistance, sleep quality monitoring, and 24x7 heart rate monitoring support. It also integrates the Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) assessment feature that essentially tells you how active you need to be for a healthier lifestyle. The Huawei Amazfit Neo looks to compete with the Mi Smart Band 5 launched in the country earlier this week.

Amazfit Neo smartwatch price in India, availability

The Amazfit Neo smartwatch is priced at Rs. 2,499 and it will be available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Paytm, Tata Cliq and Amazfit.com. It will go on sale starting October 1 in Black, Green, and Red colour options.

Amazfit Neo smartwatch features

The Amazfit Neo comes with a PPG bio-tracking optical sensor for 24x7 heart rate monitoring. It also measures total sleep, light sleep, deep sleep, and rapid eye movement (REM). Amazfit says that it also tracks sleeping patterns of short naps that lasts more than 20 minutes. Just like the Mi Smart Band 5, the Amazfit Neo also integrates the PAI assessment system. It uses a special algorithm to assess overall health by looking at data such as heart rate, active time, and other indicators.

The Amazfit Neo features three sports modes – walking, running, and cycling. The smartwatch packs a 160mAh battery that can last up to 28 days in a single charge on regular use and up to 37 days on power-saving mode. The Amazfit Neo has a 1.2-inch STN monochrome always-on display. It has a lift-to-wake feature and the watch face is held in place by a PUR strap. The smartwatch is rated 5ATM for water resistance. It weighs about 32 grams and supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It supports all devices that run on Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above. The Amazfit Neo also offers phone call and messages notifications.

