Amazfit Neo has been unveiled by Huami as a retro-style smartwatch. The new offering comes with a black and white STN LCD panel that is easily visible under direct sunlight and helps provide a battery life of over four weeks. The smartwatch also features vintage straps that provide a traditional digital watch-like look and feel on the wrist. However, despite being a retro-looking model, the Amazfit Neo comes with 24-hour heart rate monitoring and brings three distinct sports modes. The smartwatch is also compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Amazfit Neo price, availability details

Amazfit Neo price has been set at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,200), though it is initially discounted at CNY 279 (roughly Rs. 3,000). The smartwatch is currently limited to the Chinese market and is available for purchase in Classic Black, Grass Grey Green, and Coral Orange colour options. Details about its global availability and pricing are yet to be revealed.

Amazfit Neo specifications, features

The Amazfit Neo features a 1.2-inch STN LCD panel that doesn't have any touch support but works with the given buttons. The smartwatch also comes with a BioTracker PPG optical sensor to enable 24-hour heart rate monitoring. Further, there is a tri-axis accelerometer for powering the three preloaded sports modes that are meant to track your cycling, running, and walking.

Huami has integrated its proprietary PAI health analysis system within the Amazfit Neo to provide fitness tracking. The smartwatch also comes with sleep tracking. Additionally, it has a rugged build that is 5ATM water resistant. This means that the smartwatch can survive in up to 50 metres deep water.

The Amazfit Neo is also capable of providing notification alerts from a connected smartphone. However, you can't send or read text messages or make or receive calls, which is something quite common on other smartwatches nowadays.

In terms of connectivity, the Amazfit Neo has Bluetooth v5.0 BLE support. It packs a 160mAh battery that is precisely rated to deliver up to 28 days of power with typical use or 37 days with basic use on a single charge. The smartwatch weighs 32 grams.

