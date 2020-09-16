Amazfit Neo Retro-Style Smartwatch to Launch in India on October 1

Amazfit Neo will be launched in India on October 1, the company has announced. The retro-style smartwatch from Huami will be available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Amazfit's online store. The smartwatch has an always-on display and comes equipped with Huami's proprietary PAI health analysis system. It offers three sports modes, 5ATM water resistance, a heart-rate sensor, sleep monitoring, and a battery life of up to 28 days. The wearable has already been launched in China.

Amazfit Neo price, availability

Huami hasn't revealed details on the wearable's pricing in India. In China, Amazfit Neo was launched at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,200). The smartwatch will be available in black, green, and red colour options in India. It will be available for purchase via the aforementioned outlets from October 1.

Amazfit Neo specifications

The Amazfit Neo sports a 1.2-inch STN LCD panel and features physical buttons on the sides. It comes with a BioTracker PPG optical sensor for 24-hour heart-rate monitoring and three sports modes to track cycling, running, and walking. The wearable's PAI health analysis system provides fitness tracking. The smartwatch can also track sleep and is rated 5ATM for water resistance. The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones, allowing it to show notifications when paired with a smartphone.

The Amazfit Neo has Bluetooth 5.0 BLE support. It packs a 160mAh battery that can deliver up to 37 days of power with basic use on a single charge and up to 28 days of power with typical use. According to the company, “typical use” includes heart-rate monitoring enabled, lift-to-wake disabled, buzzer enabled, steps and sleep tracking, one workout every week, 50 notifications, and one alarm every day.

