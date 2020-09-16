Technology News
loading

Amazfit Neo Retro-Style Smartwatch to Launch in India on October 1

Amazfit Neo will be offered via Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Amazfit’s online store.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 16 September 2020 15:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazfit Neo Retro-Style Smartwatch to Launch in India on October 1

Amazfit Neo features 5ATM water resistance, a heart-rate sensor, and sleep monitoring

Highlights
  • Huami Amazfit Neo features three sports modes
  • It is rated 5ATM for water resistance
  • Huami Amazfit Neo is claimed to deliver a battery life of 28 days

Amazfit Neo will be launched in India on October 1, the company has announced. The retro-style smartwatch from Huami will be available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Amazfit's online store. The smartwatch has an always-on display and comes equipped with Huami's proprietary PAI health analysis system. It offers three sports modes, 5ATM water resistance, a heart-rate sensor, sleep monitoring, and a battery life of up to 28 days. The wearable has already been launched in China.

Amazfit Neo price, availability

Huami hasn't revealed details on the wearable's pricing in India. In China, Amazfit Neo was launched at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,200). The smartwatch will be available in black, green, and red colour options in India. It will be available for purchase via the aforementioned outlets from October 1.

Amazfit Neo specifications

The Amazfit Neo sports a 1.2-inch STN LCD panel and features physical buttons on the sides. It comes with a BioTracker PPG optical sensor for 24-hour heart-rate monitoring and three sports modes to track cycling, running, and walking. The wearable's PAI health analysis system provides fitness tracking. The smartwatch can also track sleep and is rated 5ATM for water resistance. The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones, allowing it to show notifications when paired with a smartphone.

The Amazfit Neo has Bluetooth 5.0 BLE support. It packs a 160mAh battery that can deliver up to 37 days of power with basic use on a single charge and up to 28 days of power with typical use. According to the company, “typical use” includes heart-rate monitoring enabled, lift-to-wake disabled, buzzer enabled, steps and sleep tracking, one workout every week, 50 notifications, and one alarm every day.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazfit Neo Price in India, Amazfit Neo specifications, Amazfit Neo, Amazfit, Huami
Fall Guys Mid-Season Update Is Live With New Rounds, Big Yeetus Hammer, and Easy Anti-Cheat
Amazfit Neo Retro-Style Smartwatch to Launch in India on October 1
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple to Release iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 Today
  2. Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22
  3. Five Unannounced OnePlus Phones Spotted on Company Site: Tipster
  4. Realme Narzo 20 Series Processor Details Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. iPad Air (2020), iPad 8th Gen, Apple Watch SE, Series 6 Launched: Highlights
  6. Apple Watch Series 6 With Blood Oxygen Sensor, Affordable Watch SE Launched
  7. OnePlus TV Q1 Series Now Available on Flipkart
  8. Realme Narzo 20 Tipped to Come With 6,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro Get Champagne Gold Variant in India
  10. Mi Smart Band 5 Set to Launch in India on September 29
#Latest Stories
  1. New Realme Smartphone Series Teased by Executive, May Come With Snapdragon 875 SoC
  2. BSNL Extends Free ‘Work@Home’ Broadband Plan, Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Until December
  3. BJP Leader K C Ramamurthy Demands Ban on Online Rummy Game
  4. Amazfit Neo Retro-Style Smartwatch to Launch in India on October 1
  5. Fall Guys Mid-Season Update Is Live With New Rounds, Big Yeetus Hammer, and Easy Anti-Cheat
  6. First Gene-Edited Livestock Created That Can Serve as 'Super Surrogates'
  7. Oppo Reno 4 Pro MS Dhoni Special Edition Surfaces Online, Expected to launch on September 17
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy F41 Alleged Schematics Leaked, Geekbench Listing Tips Key Specifications
  10. Mi Wireless Power Bank 30W Launched, Doubles Up as Wireless Charging Stand
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com