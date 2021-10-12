Technology News
Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, and Amazfit GTS 3 With Zepp OS, Multiple Tracking Features Launched

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 12 October 2021 11:37 IST
Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, and Amazfit GTS 3 With Zepp OS, Multiple Tracking Features Launched

Photo Credit: Amazfit

(L-R) Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTS 3 have more than 150 sports modes

Highlights
  • Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTS 3 have many health sensors
  • They have support for Amazon's Alexa voice assistant
  • Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTS 3 can recognise 8 sports

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, and Amazfit GTS 3 were launched on Monday, October 11. The new Amazfit smartwatches from Zepp Health (previously Huami) now run its proprietary Zepp OS and has third-party app support. All three smartwatches come with support for Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, and Amazfit GTS 3 come with a gamut of health monitoring systems like 24x7 heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, sleep tracking, and more. They also have more than 150 sports modes.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTS 3 price, availability

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is priced at $229.99 (roughly Rs. 17,300), the Amazifit GTR 3 retails for $179.99 (roughly Rs. 13,500), and the Amazfit GTS 3 will be available for $179.99. The first two Amazfit watches are available to purchase now and the Amazfit GTS 3 will be available from October 20. All three smartwatches are listed on Amazfit's website.

As a special offer, Amazfit is offering the Amazfit Powerbuds — worth $79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,000) — for free with the Amazfit GTR 3 and Amazfit GTR 3 Pro. The former is available in Moonlight Grey and Thunder Black colour options while the latter comes in Brown Leather and Infinite Black colour options. The Amazfit GTS 3 will be available in Graphite Black, Ivory White, and Terra Rosa colour options.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTS 3 specifications, features

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro sports a round 1.45-inch ultra-HD (480x480 pixels) AMOLED touch display with 331ppi pixel density. The vanilla Amazfit GTR 3 features a round 1.39-inch HD (454x454 pixels) AMOLED touch display with 326ppi pixel density. The Amazfit GTS 3 gets a square 1.75-inch HD (390x450 pixels) AMOLED touch display with 341ppi pixel density. The displays of the three smartwatches have a peak brightness of up to 1,000nits and sport a tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating. All three run Amazfit's proprietary Zepp OS.

As mentioned, the new Amazfit smartwatches are packed with a gamut of health tracking features that monitor heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), stress, and sleep. Additionally, they have PAI health assessment system and can track menstrual cycles. They also come with more than 150 sports modes and can automatically recognise 8 sports - outdoor running, indoor walking, walking, treadmill, outdoor cycling, rowing machine, elliptical, and pool swimming. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, and Amazfit GTS 3 are water-resistant up to 5ATM (50 metres).

The three smartwatches are compatible with smartphones running Android 7/ iOS 12 or later. The smartwatches can be controlled through the Zepp app. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro features Bluetooth v5 while the other two have Bluetooth v5.1 BLE. The GTR 3 Pro and the vanilla GTR 3 have a two-button layout, with the top one being a crown that can be used to navigate the interface. The Amazfit GTS 3 features a single-button layout.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro can last up to 12 days on a single charge through its 450mAh battery. The vanilla GTR 3 has the same battery capacity but can last for up to 21 days. On the other hand, the GTS 3 has a 250mAh battery and can last for up to 12 days on a single charge. Other onboard sensors on the Amazfit smartwatches are accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric altimeter, ambient light, and temperature sensors. They also come with GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, and QZSS.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro measures 46x46x10.7mm and weighs 32 grams. The Amazfit GTR 3 measures 45.8x45.8x10.8mm and weighs 32 grams. Amazfit GTS 3 measures 42.4x36x8.8mm and weighs 24.4 grams. All three smartwatches are constructed from aluminium.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro

Strap Color Black
Display Size 36mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Amazfit GTR 3

Amazfit GTR 3

Strap Color Black
Display Size 35mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Amazfit GTS 3

Amazfit GTS 3

Strap Color Black
Display Size 44mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
