Technology News
loading

Amazfit GTR 3 Price in India Revealed via Flipkart Listing; Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTS 3 Listed on Amazon

Amazfit GTR 3 is priced at Rs. 18,999 and will be available to purchase soon.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 19 October 2021 18:36 IST
Amazfit GTR 3 Price in India Revealed via Flipkart Listing; Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTS 3 Listed on Amazon

Photo Credit: Amazfit

(L-R) Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTS 3 have a gamut of health monitoring sensors

Highlights
  • Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTS 3 prices are not listed on Amazon yet
  • The three smartwatches have more than 150 sports modes
  • Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTS 3 can recognise 8 sports

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, and Amazfit GTS 3 were launched globally last week. Now, thanks to teasers, the smartwatches are expected to launch in India soon and will be available to purchase via e-commerce platforms. The Amazfit GTR 3 will be available to purchase on Flipkart, while the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro and the Amazfit GTS 3 will be available on Amazon. All three smartwatches feature a gamut of health monitoring systems like 24x7 heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, sleep tracking, and more.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTS 3 price in India

The price for the Amazfit GTR 3 was teased by its listing on Flipkart and will be available for Rs. 18,999. However, the Indian e-commerce giant hasn't mentioned the sale date and only mentions that the Amazfit smartwatch is 'Coming Soon.' The prices and sale date for Amazfit GTR 3 Pro and Amazfit GTS 3 haven't been mentioned but their microsites are now live on Amazon.

All three Amazfit smartwatches were newly launched globally last week are yet to be launched in India. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is priced at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 22,500), while the vanilla Amazfit GTR 3 and the Amazfit GTS retail for $179.99 (roughly Rs. 13,500).

Flipkart also mentions that interested buyers will be able to purchase the Amazfit GTR 3 with a no-cost EMI of Rs. 3,167.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTS 3 specifications

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro sports a 1.45-inch ultra-HD (480x480 pixels) AMOLED touch display with 331ppi pixel density. The vanilla Amazfit GTR 3 features a round 1.39-inch HD (454x454 pixels) AMOLED touch display with 326ppi pixel density. The Amazfit GTS 3 gets a square 1.75-inch HD (390x450 pixels) AMOLED touch display with 341ppi pixel density. All three smartwatches feature 1,000nits of peak brightness and a tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating. They run Amazfit's proprietary Zepp OS.

As mentioned, the new Amazfit smartwatches have a gamut of health tracking features such as 24x7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, stress, sleep, PAI health assessment, and menstrual cycles. They come with more than 150 sports modes and can automatically recognise 8 sports - outdoor running, indoor walking, walking, treadmill, outdoor cycling, rowing machine, elliptical, and pool swimming. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, and Amazfit GTS 3 are water-resistant up to 5ATM (50 metres).

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro's 450mAh battery can last up to 12 days on a single charge. The standard Amazfit GTR 3 can last for up to 21 days on a single charge on the same battery capacity. The Amazfit GTS 3 packs a 250mAh battery and can last up to 12 days on a single charge.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazfit, Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTS 3, Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Price in India, Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Specifications, Amazfit GTR 3 Price in India, Amazfit GTR 3 Specifications, Amazfit GTS 3 Price in India, Amazfit GTS 3 Specifications, Huami, Zepp OS
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More

Related Stories

Amazfit GTR 3 Price in India Revealed via Flipkart Listing; Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTS 3 Listed on Amazon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Meteorite That Narrowly Missed a Sleeping Woman Can Help Unravel Solar System
  3. Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Bring the Best of AirPods Pro on a Budget
  4. Apple Introduces New MacBook Pro Models With M1 Pro, M1 Max Processors
  5. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build Now in India
  6. How to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 in India and Around the World
  7. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones to Launch Today: How to Watch Live
  8. Axie Infinity Update Prevents Low MMR Players From Earning In-Game SLP
  9. Redmi Smart TV X (2022) Confirmed to Feature 120Hz Display
  10. Google Bullish on Pixel 6 Series, Orders Twice as Many: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Orders More Than Twice Last Year's Shipments: Report
  2. Amazfit GTR 3 Price in India Revealed via Flipkart Listing; Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTS 3 Listed on Amazon
  3. Lava Probuds N1 Neckband-Style Earphones With Up to 30-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  4. Apple to Sell Fewer iPhone Handsets as Chip Crisis Bites, JP Morgan Says
  5. Google May Face Fine of Up to 20 Percent of Annual Turnover in Russia Over Failing to Delete Illegal Content
  6. Move-to-Earn NFT Game Genopets Raises Millions in Seed Funding Round
  7. #RejectZomato: Zomato Apologises for National Language Controversy, Reinstates Terminated Executive
  8. Huawei Enjoy 20e Teased to Launch Soon, Price and Key Specifications Revealed
  9. Ford, Mercedes-Benz, More Carmakers Shift Up a Gear in Race to Go Electric
  10. Oppo K9s Design Revealed via Teaser Video, Will Come With Triple Rear Cameras, Fingerprint Scanner
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com