Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, and Amazfit GTS 3 were launched globally last week. Now, thanks to teasers, the smartwatches are expected to launch in India soon and will be available to purchase via e-commerce platforms. The Amazfit GTR 3 will be available to purchase on Flipkart, while the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro and the Amazfit GTS 3 will be available on Amazon. All three smartwatches feature a gamut of health monitoring systems like 24x7 heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, sleep tracking, and more.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTS 3 price in India

The price for the Amazfit GTR 3 was teased by its listing on Flipkart and will be available for Rs. 18,999. However, the Indian e-commerce giant hasn't mentioned the sale date and only mentions that the Amazfit smartwatch is 'Coming Soon.' The prices and sale date for Amazfit GTR 3 Pro and Amazfit GTS 3 haven't been mentioned but their microsites are now live on Amazon.

All three Amazfit smartwatches were newly launched globally last week are yet to be launched in India. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is priced at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 22,500), while the vanilla Amazfit GTR 3 and the Amazfit GTS retail for $179.99 (roughly Rs. 13,500).

Flipkart also mentions that interested buyers will be able to purchase the Amazfit GTR 3 with a no-cost EMI of Rs. 3,167.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTS 3 specifications

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro sports a 1.45-inch ultra-HD (480x480 pixels) AMOLED touch display with 331ppi pixel density. The vanilla Amazfit GTR 3 features a round 1.39-inch HD (454x454 pixels) AMOLED touch display with 326ppi pixel density. The Amazfit GTS 3 gets a square 1.75-inch HD (390x450 pixels) AMOLED touch display with 341ppi pixel density. All three smartwatches feature 1,000nits of peak brightness and a tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating. They run Amazfit's proprietary Zepp OS.

As mentioned, the new Amazfit smartwatches have a gamut of health tracking features such as 24x7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, stress, sleep, PAI health assessment, and menstrual cycles. They come with more than 150 sports modes and can automatically recognise 8 sports - outdoor running, indoor walking, walking, treadmill, outdoor cycling, rowing machine, elliptical, and pool swimming. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, and Amazfit GTS 3 are water-resistant up to 5ATM (50 metres).

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro's 450mAh battery can last up to 12 days on a single charge. The standard Amazfit GTR 3 can last for up to 21 days on a single charge on the same battery capacity. The Amazfit GTS 3 packs a 250mAh battery and can last up to 12 days on a single charge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.