Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTS 3 With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India

Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTS 3 price in India is set at Rs. 13,999; Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is priced at Rs. 18,999.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 20 October 2021 13:16 IST
Photo Credit: Amazfit

(L-R) Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTS 3 have a gamut of health monitoring sensors

Highlights
  • Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTS 3 run Zepp OS
  • They have more than 150 sports modes, automatically recognise 8 sports
  • Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTS 3 track menstrual cycles

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, and Amazfit GTS 3 were launched in India on Wednesday. The new smartwatches from Zepp Health (previously Huami) now run its proprietary Zepp OS and have third-party app support. Additionally, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, and Amazfit GTS 3 feature more than 150 sports modes and can automatically recognise 8 sports. All three smartwatches come with a gamut of health monitoring sensors such as 24x7 heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, and more.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTS 3 price in India

The top-of-the-range Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is priced at Rs. 18,999. The Amazfit GTR 3 and the Amazfit GTS 3 retail for Rs. 13,999. The vanilla Amazfit GTR 3 is available to purchase on Flipkart and Amazfit's official website. The rest of the Amazfit smartwatches are available to purchase via Amazon and the Amazfit website. However, all three smartwatches are currently listed as 'Sold Out.'

As a special offer, for the first three days of the sale — October 20, October 21, and October 22 — Amazfit is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount on its three smartwatches. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is available in Brown Leather and Infinite Black colour options. The vanilla Amazfit GTR 3 is available in Moonlight Gray and Thunder Black colour options, while the Amazfit GTS 3 is available in Graphite Black, Ivory White, and Terrar Rose colour options. The three smartwatches were globally launched last week.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTS 3 specifications

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro sports a round 1.45-inch ultra-HD (480x480 pixels) AMOLED touch display with 331ppi pixel density. The vanilla Amazfit GTR 3 features a round 1.39-inch HD (454x454 pixels) AMOLED touch display with 326ppi pixel density. The Amazfit GTS 3 gets a square 1.75-inch HD (390x450 pixels) AMOLED touch display with 341ppi pixel density. The displays of the three smartwatches have a 1,000nits peak brightness and sport a tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating. As mentioned, they run Amazfit's proprietary Zepp OS with party app support.

Being smartwatches, the three Amazfit product feature a gamut of health tracking sensors that can monitor the user's heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), stress, and sleep. Furthermore, the smartwatches have PAI health assessment system and can track menstrual cycles. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, and Amazfit GTS 3 have more than 150 sports mode and can automatically track 8 sports — outdoor running, indoor walking, walking, treadmill, outdoor cycling, rowing machine, elliptical, and pool swimming. They are also water-resistant up to 5ATM (50 metres)

The Amazfit smartwatches can connect to any smartphone running Android 7/ iOS 12 or later and can be controlled via the Zepp app. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro supports Bluetooth calling, while the Amazfit GTR 3 and Amazfit GTS 3 don't. There is a two-button setup on the Amazfit GTR 3 series, with the top one being a crown that can be used to navigate the interface. The Amazfit GTS 3 only has a single-button layout. They also come with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant support.

The 450mAh battery on the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro can last up to 12 days on a single charge, while the same battery capacity on the vanilla Amazfit GTR 3 can last for up to 21 days. The Amazfit GTS 3 packs a 250mAh battery that can last for up to 12 days on a single charge. Onboard sensors on the Amazfit smartwatches are accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric altimeter, ambient light, and temperature sensors. They also come with GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, and QZSS.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro measures 46x46x10.7mm and weighs 32 grams. The Amazfit GTR 3 measures 45.8x45.8x10.8mm and weighs 32 grams. Amazfit GTS 3 measures 42.4x36x8.8mm and weighs 24.4 grams.

