Amazfit GTS 2e, Amazfit GTR 2e With Blood Oxygen Monitoring, 90 Sports Modes Launched

Amazfit GTS 2e and Amazfit GTR 2e smartwatch models are priced at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,000).

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 December 2020 17:36 IST
Highlights
  • Amazfit GTS 2e boasts of 14 days battery life in daily use mode
  • Amazfit GTR 2e claims 24 days battery life in daily use mode
  • Amazfit has not shared details about Indian availability

Amazfit GTS 2e and Amazfit GTR 2e smartwatches have been launched in China as follow up models to the Amazfit GTS 2 and the GTR 2. The new watches have mostly the same features as their older models with but come with a lower price tag, and some compromises in specifications. However, they also promise to deliver longer battery life. The Amazfit GTS 2e has a rectangular dial while the Amazfit GTR 2e comes with a round dial. Both smartwatch models are available in three colour options and come with 2.5D curved glass.

Amazfit GTS 2e, Amazfit GTR 2e price

Both the Amazfit GTS 2e and the Amazfit GTR 2e are priced at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,000). Amazfit GTS 2e is offered in Dark Green, Obsidian Black, and Roland Purple colour options while the Amazfit GTR 2e comes in Dolphin Grey, Ice Lake Green, and Obsidian Black. They are available for purchase through the Amazfit China website (GTS 2e, GTR 2e). The company has not shared details about their international availability, so we don't know when they'll come to India yet.

Amazfit GTS 2e specifications

The GTS 2e boasts of 2.5D curved glass and a 1.65-inch Super Retina display. It has the same battery as the Amazfit GTS 2 at 246mAh but the company says it can last up to 14 days in daily use mode, which is double of the Amazfit GTS 2. In basic mode, it can last up to 24 days. It measures 42.8x35.6x9.85mm and weighs 25 grams. Sensors on board the Amazfit GTS 2e include biological data sensor, blood oxygen sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, temperature sensor, and a linear motor.

For connectivity, you get NFC and Bluetooth 5.0. There is no Wi-Fi connectivity available with the Amazfit GTS 2e, which is a downgrade from the Amazfit GTS 2. You get tracking for 90 sports modes including running, jogging, cycling, swimming, treadmill, and more. It is also waterproof up to 50 metres.

Amazfit GTR 2e specifications

The Amazfit GTR 2e has two buttons on the right side. It has an aluminium allow body that weighs 32 grams. You get a 454x454 pixels AMOLED display with 326ppi pixel density. The 471mAh battery is claimed to last for up to 24 days in daily use mode and up to 45 days in basic watch mode. This is significantly more battery life compared to the Amazfit GTR 2. You get a Huami proprietary BioTracker PPG biological data sensor (supports blood oxygen measurements), acceleration sensor, gyroscope, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, and temperature sensor.

Connectivity options include NFC and Bluetooth 5.0, but, unlike the older GTR 2, Wi-Fi is missing from the GTR 2e. You can monitor sports like running, jogging, cycling, treadmill, swimming, and more for a total of 90 sports modes. It is also waterproof up to 50 metres. You get blood oxygen monitoring and sleep monitoring as well.

Comments

