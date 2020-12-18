Technology News
  Amazfit GTS 2 With OxygenBeats AI Engine Launched in India, Pre Orders Begin With Deliveries From December 21

Amazfit GTS 2 With OxygenBeats AI Engine Launched in India, Pre-Orders Begin With Deliveries From December 21

Amazfit GTS 2 is priced at Rs. 12,999, and will be available on Amazfit official website.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 18 December 2020 18:00 IST
Photo Credit: Amazfit

Amazfit GTS 2 smartwatch is currently available in Black colour option

Highlights
  • Amazfit GTS 2 features 1.65-inch AMOLED display
  • The company is giving a free strap on pre-order
  • Amazfit GTS 2 features 12 sports modes

Amazfit GTS 2 smartwatch has been launched in India and is now available for pre-orders in the country. Xiaomi-backed Chinese company Huami has said that it will start the deliveries of its latest smartwatch from December 21. The smartwatch has already been launched in China as well as in various other European countries. The smartwatch comes with the company's PAI health assessment system, and OxygenBeats AI Engine to check blood-oxygen saturation measurement. The company recently launched Amazfit GTS 2e and Amazfit GTR 2e smartwatches with 90 sports modes.

Amazfit GTS 2 price and availability

The Amazfit GTS 2 smartwatch is now available for pre-orders on Amazfit official website at a price of Rs 12,999. Those who pre-order the smartwatch will be getting a free strap worth Rs. 1,799. The deliveries will start from December 21, and the smartwatch will be available in Black colour as of now. It may be available in Desert Rose and Grey colours later.

Amazfit GTS 2 specifications

Already launched in China and other global markets, the Amazfit GTS 2 comes with a rectangular 1.65-inch AMOLED display with 341ppi of pixel density and peak brightness of 450 nits. The smartwatch incorporates diamond-like carbon (oDLC) coating to provide scratch-resistant and wear-resistant surface. IT also has Amazon Alexa integration for voice commands.

amazfit gts 2 amazfit gts2

The Amazfit GTS 2 comes with an Always-on Display
Photo Credit: Amazfit

 

The Amazfit GTS 2 comes with an Always-on Display, and users can customise watch faces with images of their choice. The smartwatch is equipped with an OxygenBeats AI Engine to measure blood-oxygen saturation. It offers 24-hour heart rate tracking, Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) health assessment system, sleep quality monitoring and stress detection. The smartwatch comes with 12 built-in sports modes, and features 5ATM water-resistance.

The Amazfit GTS 2 supports controlling mobile music playback through the watch, and comes with 3GB of local music storage. Users can pair Amazfit PowerBuds wireless headphones to directly listen to music through the watch or they can also play music through the watch speaker. The Amazfit GTS 2 packs a 246mAh battery that can offer a week of regular use or up to 20 days of battery life when using the power saving mode.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazfit GTS 2 price in India, Amazfit GTS 2 specifications, Amazfit GTS 2, Amazfit, Huami

Comment
 
 

