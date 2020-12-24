Technology News
Amazfit GTS 2 mini Smartwatch Price in India Revealed, Pre-Bookings Start From December 26

Amazfit GTS 2 mini price in India has been set at Rs. 6,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 December 2020 13:06 IST
Amazfit GTS 2 mini was launched in China earlier this month

Amazfit GTS 2 mini was launched in China earlier this month

  • Amazfit GTS 2 mini comes in three colour options
  • The smartwatch will go on pre-bookings through Amazon and Amazfit site
  • Amazfit GTS 2 mini features an always-on AMOLED display

Amazfit GTS 2 mini price in India and availability details have been officially revealed. The new smartwatch will go on pre-bookings in the country from December 26, Huami sub-brand Amazfit has announced. The Amazfit GTS 2 mini was launched in China earlier this month. It comes with an always-on AMOLED display and features a PPG optical sensor for continuous heart rate monitoring. The Amazfit GTS 2 mini also includes features such as stress-level monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, and sleep quality monitoring. The smartwatch comes with over 50 watch faces.

Amazfit GTS 2 mini price in India, availability

Amazfit GTS 2 mini price in India has been set at Rs. 6,999. The smartwatch will be available in Flamingo Pink, Midnight Black, and Sage Green colour options and will go on pre-bookings through Amazon and the Amazfit India website from 12 noon on December 26.

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini was launched in China with a price tag of CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,000).

Amazfit GTS 2 mini specifications

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini comes with a 1.55-inch (306x354 pixels) AMOLED display that delivers a 301ppi pixel density. The smartwatch is made of an aluminium alloy, is 8.95mm thick, and weighs 19.5 grams. For fitness enthusiasts, it includes a PPG optical sensor along with Huami BioTracker 2 to provide 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The smartwatch also provides resting heart rate tracking, heart rate zones, and high heart rate alerts.

Alongside heart rate monitoring, the Amazfit GTS 2 mini comes with Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) measurement. This is based on Huami's proprietary oxygen data AI engine and is not medically approved — just like with the latest Apple Watch and some other smartwatches.

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini also comes with sleep quality monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, and stress monitoring. Additionally, the smartwatch offers over 70 preloaded sports modes, including running, cycling and swimming, along the most popular indoor and outdoor sports. It is also designed to provide notifications about exercise stages, conditions, and heart rate zones during workouts.

In terms of compatibility, the Amazfit GTS 2 mini is compatible with devices running at least Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0. You'll also get Bluetooth connectivity support. Besides, the smartwatch packs a 220mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to 14 days of typical usage on a single charge.

Amazfit GTS 2 mini

Amazfit GTS 2 mini

Strap Color Midnight Black, Flamingo Pink, Sage Green
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
