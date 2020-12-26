Technology News
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini With SpO2 Monitor Goes Up for Pre-Orders: Price, Features

Amazfit GTS 2 mini is priced in India at Rs. 6,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 December 2020 16:32 IST
Amazfit GTS 2 mini features a 1.55-inch AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Amazfit GTS 2 mini sale has begun on Amazon.in, Amazfit site
  • The wearable is available in black, pink strap options
  • Amazfit GTS 2 mini supports heart rate monitoring

Amazfit GTS 2 mini smartwatch is now up for pre-order in India. The wearable can be ordered from Amazfit India online store and Amazon. The smartwatch has a 1.55-inch colour AMOLED touchscreen display and a built-in GPS. It also has an always-on display functionality and more than 70 sports modes. The wearable weighs 19.5 grams and comes with over 50 watch face themes. It also includes a PPG optical sensor for 24/7 heart rate monitoring.

Amazfit GTS 2 mini price in India, sale

The new Amazfit GTS 2 mini is available for pre-order on Amazfit India online store and Amazon. The wearable is priced at Rs. 6,999 in India. It is currently listed in black and pink strap options on the Amazfit site and in just the black option on Amazon. The Sage Green colour option is not up for sale yet. Amazon is offering no-cost EMI options and a 5 percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card transactions for Amazon Prime members.

Amazfit GTS 2 mini features

There is a 1.55-inch (306x354 pixels) AMOLED display on the Amazfit GTS 2 mini. It includes a PPG optical sensor that uses Huami's own BioTracker 2 tech to provide 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The Amazfit GTS 2 mini also comes with Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) measurement. The wearable weighs only 19.5 grams and has over 50 watch face themes.

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini also offers over 70 preloaded sports modes, including running, cycling, and swimming, along with the most popular indoor and outdoor sports. It is also designed to provide notifications about exercise stages, conditions, and heart rate zones during workouts.

Aside from this, the Amazfit GTS 2 mini packs a 220mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to 14 days of typical usage on a single charge. It comes with sleep quality monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, and stress monitoring. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and is compatible with devices running at least Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0. There's built-in GPS functionality as well.

Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
