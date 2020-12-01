Technology News
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini, Amazfit Pop Pro Launched With Heart Rate and SpO2 Monitoring: Price, Specifications

Both Amazfit GTS 2 mini and Amazfit Pop Pro smartwatches come with Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 December 2020 18:00 IST
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini, Amazfit Pop Pro Launched With Heart Rate and SpO2 Monitoring: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazfit

Amazfit GTS 2 mini and Amazfit Pop come with water resistance up to 50 metres

Highlights
  • Amazfit GTS 2 mini has over 70 sports modes
  • The GTS 2 mini comes with Xiao Ai voice assistant
  • Amazfit Pop Pro features GPS and Bluetooth v5.0

Huami Amazfit GTS 2 mini and Amazfit Pop Pro smartwatches have been launched in China. The Amazfit GTS 2 mini is basically a smaller version of the Amazfit GTS 2. It comes with a 1.55-inch AMOLED display and 5ATM water resistance rating. The Amazfit Pop Pro is the GPS model of Amazfit Pop and features a 1.43-inch TFT touchscreen display. Both the smartwatches come with Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity, and are said to be compatible with Android smartphones as well as iPhones.

Amazfit GTS 2 mini and Amazfit Pop Pro price, availability

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini is priced at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 7,800) and is available in China in Obsidian Black, Rose Pink, and Deep Pine Green colours. The Amazfit Pop Pro is priced at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,500) and comes in Black, Pink, and Green colours. The smartwatch will go on sale in China from December 10. It may reportedly launch in India as Amazfit Bip U Pro.

Amazfit pop Pro intext Amazfit Pop Pro

The Amazfit Pop Pro will go on sale in China from December 10
Photo Credit: Amazfit

Amazfit GTS 2 mini specifications

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini features a 1.55-inch AMOLED display running at a resolution of 354x306 pixels, with 301ppi pixel density. It comes with an aluminium body, Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity, GPS/GLONASS, and NFC. The smartwatch is rated 5ATM, which essentially means that it is water resistant up to 50m. Said to be compatible with Android and iOS smartphones, the wearable has a built-in microphone and comes bundled with Xiaomi's Xiao Ai voice assistant.

Other features in the Amazfit GTS 2 mini include BioTracker and 2 PPG for 24-hour heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. The smartwatch offers sleep tracking, activity tracking, and over 70 sports modes. The smartwatch comes with a 220mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 21 days of running time in “basic watch” mode.

Amazfit Pop Pro specifications

The Amazfit Pop Pro features a 1.43-inch TFT touchscreen display running at a resolution of 320x302 pixels, with an anti-fingerprint coating. It comes with Bluetooth v5.0 and is said to be compatible with smartphones with Android 5.0 or above, as well as iOS 10 or above. Just like the Amazfit GTS 2 mini, it features water resistance up to 50m.

The Amazfit Pop Pro comes with GPS tracking and offers more than 60 sports modes. It also features an optical heart rate sensor and an SpO2 blood oxygen monitor. The smartwatch comes with a 225mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to nine days of running time.

