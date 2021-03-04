Amazfit GTS 2 mini smartwatch has gotten a new Amazon Alexa voice control feature via an OTT update. The Alexa integration enables the user to play music, set an alarm, get weather forecast, traffic updates, and sports scores, and other information in real time via voice commands. The wearable was launched with health and fitness management features that include heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen saturation measurement via OxygenBeats AI Engine, and sleep quality monitoring. The smartwatch comes with 12 built-in sports modes, and features 5ATM water-resistance.

In order to get the Amazon Alexa voice command feature, the Amazfit GTS 2 mini will have to be updated through the Zepp app.

How to enable Amazon Alexa for Amazfit GTS 2 Mini

To install Alexa, you have to first pair the watch and connect it via bluetooth with a smartphone.

Open the Zepp application, then click on Profile and select Amazfit GTS 2 mini. Update the smartwatch to version 1.0.2.31.

On the watch home screen, swipe left and tap to Authorise Alexa on the device page of the app.

Open Zepp application, tap on Profile, and then tap on Add Accounts

Click on Amazon Alexa and login with your Amazon account

Once updated, you can now say commands like “Alexa, play party music”, or get traffic and weather updates by using voice commands.

Amazfit GTS 2 mini price, specifications

Launched on December 26 last year, the Amazfit GTS 2 mini is priced at Rs. 6,999. Amazfit GTS 2 mini is available on both Amazon.in and on Amazfit India website. The wearable sports a 1.55-inch (306x354 pixels) AMOLED display. It includes a PPG optical sensor that uses Huami's own BioTracker 2 tech to provide 24/7 heart rate monitoring. It offers Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) measurement, and comes equipped with over 50 watch face themes.

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini offers over 70 preloaded sports modes, including running, cycling, and swimming. The wearable packs a 220mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 14 days of typical usage on a single charge. It comes with sleep quality monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, and stress monitoring features as well. There is built-in GPS functionality as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.