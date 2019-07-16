Technology News
loading

Amazfit GTR Smartwatch With 12 Sports Modes, Up to 72 Days Battery Life Launched

The Amazfit GTR smartwatch range starts from CNY 799 and goes up to CNY 1,399.

By | Updated: 16 July 2019 18:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazfit GTR Smartwatch With 12 Sports Modes, Up to 72 Days Battery Life Launched

Amazfit GTR Smartwatch comes in 42mm and 47mm dials

Highlights
  • Amazfit GTR Smartwatch 42mm special edition is priced at CNY 999
  • The Iron Man Special Edition is priced at CNY 1,399
  • Features include 5ATM certification, continuous heart rate tracking

Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami has now announced its new Amazfit GTR smartwatch. The new smartwatch comes in two sizes – 42mm and 47mm – and offers features like continuous heart rate monitoring, sedentary reminders, sleep analysis, exercise tracking and more. There is a 47mm Iron Man Limited Edition that has also been announced alongside, and this one comes with a red silicone strap, a gold colour encasing, and a black matte ceramic bezel. The Amazfit GTR smartwatch supports 12 sports modes, up to 72 days battery life, NFC, and has an air pressure sensor as well.

Huami Amazfit GTR price

The Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm standard variant is priced in China at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 7,900), and the special edition with white leather strap is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 9,900). The standard variant comes in black, pink, white, or red straps. The Amazfit GTR 47mm aluminium alloy and stainless steel versions with brown leather strap are priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 9,900) and the titanium model with fluoro rubber strap and Iron Man special edition are priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 13,900). All of these variants are up for sale in China already.

Huami Amazfit GTR specifications, features

Coming to features, the Amazfit GTR sports a round dial in two sizes – 42mm and 47mm. The 42mm sports a 1.2-inch (390x390 pixels) display, while the 47mm dial sports a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) display. Both the variants offer an AMOLED display panel with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and 326ppi pixel density. The smartwatch is 5ATM water and dust resistant which means it can be submerged in up to 50 metres of water.

amazfit47 main Amazfit GTR Smartwatch in 47mm dials

Amazfit GTR Smartwatch in 47mm dials

The Amazfit GTR smartwatch comes with connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS + GLONASS, and more. It supports devices that run on Android 5.0 Lollipop and above, and iOS 10 and above. As mentioned, the smartwatch supports 12 sports modes like indoor running, outdoor running, walking, outdoor riding, indoor riding, open water swimming, swimming in the pool, elliptical machine, mountaineering, trail running, and work out. Other features include air pressure sensor, BioTracker PPG for 24-hour uninterrupted accurate heart rate monitoring, sedentary reminder, capacitive sensor, ambient light brightness sensor, 3 Axial geomagnetic sensor, 6-Axis accelerometer, and more.

The 42mm variant is slimmer and lighter with 42.6x42.6x9.2mm measurements and 25.5 grams weight. The 47mm model is thicker measuring at 47.2x47.2x10.75mm, and heavier at 48 grams. The biggest difference between the two is the 4,10mAh Li-polymer battery on the Amazfit GTR 47mm model and the 195mAh Li-polymer battery on the 42mm model. The 47mm variant is touted to last up to 24-days with normal use and up to 74 days in basic watch mode. The 42mm model, on the other hand, is slated to last up to 12 days with normal use, and up to 34 days in basic watch mode.

Amazfit GTR 42mm

Amazfit GTR 42mm

Strap ColorBlack, Pink, White
Display Size42mm
Compatible OSAndroid and iOS
Strap MaterialSilicone
Dial ShapeRound
Amazfit GTR 47mm

Amazfit GTR 47mm

Strap ColorBrown, Fluoro
Compatible OSAndroid and iOS
Strap MaterialLeather
Dial ShapeRound
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huami Amazfit GTR Smartwatch, Amazfit GTR Smartwatch, Amazfit GTR Smartwatch Price, Amazfit GTR Smartwatch Variants, Amazfit GTR Smartwatch Specifications, Amazfit GTR Smartwatch Features, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Redmi K20 Pro Special Variant Teased With Gold Back Ahead of India Launch
This AI Algorithm Can Solve Rubik's Cube in Less Than a Second
Honor Smartphones
Amazfit GTR Smartwatch With 12 Sports Modes, Up to 72 Days Battery Life Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Surfaces on Geekbench With Exynos 9825 SoC
  2. Huawei's Latest Smartwatch in India Offers Two-Weeks Battery Life
  3. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  4. Xiaomi to launch Mi A3 on July 17, Phone’s Live Images Leaked
  5. Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio Cameo in Spider-Man: Far From Home Revealed
  6. TCL 55-inch P8E 4K AI Smart Android LED TV Launched in India
  7. Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp With Five Days Battery Life Announced
  8. Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019: Everything You Need To Know
  9. Redmi Note 7 Series is Getting a New Colour Variant
  10. LG Launches 55-inch, 43-inch 4K LED Smart TVs With Active HDR in India
#Latest Stories
  1. 2019 MacBook Air Ships With Slower SSDs Compared to 2018 Model: Report
  2. Tecno Phantom 9 to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  3. Oyo Buys Co-Working Venture Innov8 for $30 Million
  4. Vivo S1 Global Variant With Helio P65 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Lunar Eclipse Marks Moon Landing's 50th Anniversary, to Be Visible in Five Continents on July 16-17 Night
  6. This AI Algorithm Can Solve Rubik's Cube in Less Than a Second
  7. Amazfit GTR Smartwatch With 12 Sports Modes, Up to 72 Days Battery Life Launched
  8. Redmi K20 Pro Special Variant Teased With Gold Back Ahead of India Launch
  9. Black Shark, Lenovo, Realme, Vivo, Nubia to Bring Phones With Snapdragon 855 Plus
  10. Twitter for Web's Massive Redesign Is Now Rolling Out to All Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.