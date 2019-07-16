Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami has now announced its new Amazfit GTR smartwatch. The new smartwatch comes in two sizes – 42mm and 47mm – and offers features like continuous heart rate monitoring, sedentary reminders, sleep analysis, exercise tracking and more. There is a 47mm Iron Man Limited Edition that has also been announced alongside, and this one comes with a red silicone strap, a gold colour encasing, and a black matte ceramic bezel. The Amazfit GTR smartwatch supports 12 sports modes, up to 72 days battery life, NFC, and has an air pressure sensor as well.

Huami Amazfit GTR price

The Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm standard variant is priced in China at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 7,900), and the special edition with white leather strap is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 9,900). The standard variant comes in black, pink, white, or red straps. The Amazfit GTR 47mm aluminium alloy and stainless steel versions with brown leather strap are priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 9,900) and the titanium model with fluoro rubber strap and Iron Man special edition are priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 13,900). All of these variants are up for sale in China already.

Huami Amazfit GTR specifications, features

Coming to features, the Amazfit GTR sports a round dial in two sizes – 42mm and 47mm. The 42mm sports a 1.2-inch (390x390 pixels) display, while the 47mm dial sports a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) display. Both the variants offer an AMOLED display panel with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and 326ppi pixel density. The smartwatch is 5ATM water and dust resistant which means it can be submerged in up to 50 metres of water.

Amazfit GTR Smartwatch in 47mm dials

The Amazfit GTR smartwatch comes with connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS + GLONASS, and more. It supports devices that run on Android 5.0 Lollipop and above, and iOS 10 and above. As mentioned, the smartwatch supports 12 sports modes like indoor running, outdoor running, walking, outdoor riding, indoor riding, open water swimming, swimming in the pool, elliptical machine, mountaineering, trail running, and work out. Other features include air pressure sensor, BioTracker PPG for 24-hour uninterrupted accurate heart rate monitoring, sedentary reminder, capacitive sensor, ambient light brightness sensor, 3 Axial geomagnetic sensor, 6-Axis accelerometer, and more.

The 42mm variant is slimmer and lighter with 42.6x42.6x9.2mm measurements and 25.5 grams weight. The 47mm model is thicker measuring at 47.2x47.2x10.75mm, and heavier at 48 grams. The biggest difference between the two is the 4,10mAh Li-polymer battery on the Amazfit GTR 47mm model and the 195mAh Li-polymer battery on the 42mm model. The 47mm variant is touted to last up to 24-days with normal use and up to 74 days in basic watch mode. The 42mm model, on the other hand, is slated to last up to 12 days with normal use, and up to 34 days in basic watch mode.